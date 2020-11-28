BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Thirteen was a lucky number as far as Garrett’s girls basketball team was concerned.
That’s how many three-pointers the Class 3A No. 6 Railroaders dropped on Prairie Heights in a 69-24 win Saturday.
Sophomore Bailey Kelham connected for six bombs to lead Garrett (7-0 overall, 2-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference) with 31 points.
Junior Faith Owen hit five threes and had five steals to finish with 17 points. Junior Nataley Armstrong added a pair of threes to go with 11 assists. Armstrong is now Garrett’s all-time assist leader with 294 career helpers.
Prairie Heights (1-3 in all games, 1-1 in the NECC) tried to counter with the inside play of junior Kennedy Kugler and sophomore Trevyn Terry. Both players scored twice in the paint in the opening quarter, but not enough as Garrett led 19-9 after a quarter.
Owen’s three after a drive and dish from Armstrong with 6 minutes, 13 seconds left in the second, extended Garrett’s lead to 22-10. Later, Kelham converted a conventional three-point play, and then took a backdoor feed from Armstrong to made it 27-10.
The Panthers went five minutes without a point in the second until Terry’s three-point play with 2:35 to play. Prairie Heights ran off five straight points, but Garrett led 32-18 at halftime.
Garrett’s biggest lead to that point, 54-20, came with 1:09 left in the third on an Abby Weaver free throw.
Terry led Prairie Heights with 11 points, and Kugler added six.
Prairie Heights 67,
Garrett boys 50
The Prairie Heights boys had three players in double figures, including two with 20 points.
Senior Seth Troyer led the way with 22 points. Sophomore Chase Bachelor had 20 and sophomore Leyton Byler came off the bench to add 10.
Prairie Heights improved to 1-2 with the win.
The Panther boys led 31-27 at halftime, and opened up a 12-point lead with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left in the third behind eight points from Bachelor.
Garrett (0-1) failed to score in the third until Jaxson Gould’s score in the paint right after Bachelor’s bucket.
A wing three from Bachelor extended the Panther lead to 46-31 with 2:20 left, but immediately after, he picked up his fourth foul.
Garrett’s Jasen Bailey made a free throw after that foul, and on his miss, Gould scored on the rebound.
Troyer made two free throws to put the margin back to 15.
Byler, all 5-feet, 2 inches of him, came off the bench to hit three threes in the game, including one with 1:30 left, for a 17-point lead.
A Gould free throw, followed by a 10-second call against Prairie Heights, enabled Garrett to pull within 11 by the end of the quarter.
The Railroaders had trouble scoring, however, and a layup by Isaiah Malone with 4:16 to play gave the Panthers their biggest lead of the night, 61-43.
Bailey led Garrett with 16 points. Gould and sophomore Tyler Gater had nine points each, and Kyle Smith finished with eight.
Prairie Heights girls visit Lakewood Park Tuesday. Garrett’s girls host 3A No. 8 Concordia Wednesday.
Both boys teams have road games Friday. Garrett visits Lakewood Park and Prairie Heights travels to Fairfield.
