What a week, huh?
The Northeast Corner Conference Tournament featured plenty of great games and a few surprises, including a couple of teams that wear purple and gold. This bovine is going to need a week or two to recover from last week's frenetic pace.
The best remedy to recover? Some power rankings.
Girls
No. 1 Angola
Last week: 3
Record: 14-3, 6-2 NECC
The Hornets played nine games in 15 days to start 2021 and didn't lose any during that stretch. They earned their second straight NECC Tournament title on Saturday, which capped off a stellar week of performances against a few of the top teams in the conference.
Angola has six games remaining in the regular season, and Saturday's game against Norwell is an important one. The way the Hornets are playing right now, I wouldn't want to be any opposing team.
No. 2 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 15-2, 7-0 NECC
The Railroaders were my favorite to win last week's conference tournament, but they lost to a red-hot Angola team in the quarterfinals. Garrett still controls its path to a regular season NECC championship, but it has West Noble and Lakeland in its way over the next two weeks.
No. 3 Lakeland
Last week: 4
Record: 15-5, 5-2 NECC
The Lakers made their way to the championship game of the NECC Tournament but struggled to score against Angola. Their top scorer Bailey Hartsough was held in check before she fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Still, Lakeland showed it can compete for a sectional championship in a few weeks.
No. 4 West Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 14-4, 7-1 NECC
The Chargers' run in the NECC Tournament was short lived, but they still have an opportunity to share the regular season title. To do so, West Noble will have to beat Eastside, Garrett and Fairfield. Looks like difficult task if you ask me.
No. 5 Central Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 12-4, 3-3 NECC
Like the Chargers, the Cougars' experience in the NECC Tournament was a short one. Central Noble's slow start against Lakeland is something it can't have in a few weeks during sectional play.
Others considered: Eastside, Lakewood Park.
Boys
No. 1 Central Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 13-1, 4-1 NECC
The Cougars proved they're the top team in the area after beating four good teams last week to repeat as NECC Tournament champions. They've won 11 straight games, and it started on the defensive end for Central Noble. It's allowed 41.9 points per game this season, which is tops in the conference and fourth in Class 2A.
No. 2 Westview
Last week: 1
Record: 8-3, 5-0 NECC
In the loss to Central Noble on Friday, the Warriors were held under 40 points for the first time since a 44-37 loss to Eastside on Jan. 27, 2017. Consistent production on offense has been a recent issue for Westview. The good news is that it has time to fix its problems and can still win the regular season conference championship.
No. 3 Churubusco
Last week: 2
Record: 8-2, 3-1 NECC
The Eagles can score. We know that. They will probably eclipse the 100-point mark a time or two the rest of the season, but this bovine wants to see them do it against a team that's on their level.
No. 4 Angola
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 7-6, 3-2 NECC
The Hornets have turned a corner. Coach Brandon Appleton knew it was going to take some time for his players to learn his system, but they've caught on a little sooner than expected. They showed that compete with the likes of Central Noble for two and half quarters. The next step is doing it for four quarters.
No. 5 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 8-2, 3-0 NECC
The Blazers didn't get off to a great start last week but ended it with a solid win over Heritage. They have the pieces to be a really good team, and I don't believe their loss to Angola was a great representation of what this team can be.
Others considered: DeKalb, East Noble, West Noble, Lakeland.
