ANGOLA — If you wanted to write a script for a valuable senior college softball player’s last run, it doesn’t get much better than Trine University pitcher Anna Koeppl.
The Thunder standout went 16-0 in 2023 with a 0.51 earned run average and 70 strikeouts against just 13 walks in 97 innings of work. Her ERA was one of the lowest in the country, and Koeppl’s pitching is a major reason No. 3-seeded Trine returned from Marshall, Texas, Thursday as NCAA Division III champions.
In this, her swan song season before she begins a new chapter of her life as a student teacher this fall — Koeppl saved her best work in the circle for last.
Coming into this week’s championship series against No. 1 Salisbury, Koeppl’s confidence was not as high as it typically is. Despite her seemingly record, she had struggled a bit in some of her outings in the circle earlier in the tournament, only lasting an inning or two.
But when Trine was facing elimination after a 2-1 loss to the Sea Gulls in Game 1 — it was Koeppl getting the ball.
As the Thunder were feted on Friday at a special celebration on the Trine campus, Koeppl said she was humbled and honored by the faith placed in her by her coaches and teammates.
“This is what we’ve worked for all season,” Koeppl said. “I’m going to go out there and give it my all.”
Most of the season, Koeppl’s outings were in the 4 or 5 inning range as she bravely battled back from an injury that often left her in pain at the end of a game.
But on this night when her team needed her the most, Koeppl turned in the performance of her career. She went 6 1/3 innings to earn the win as Trine defeated Salisbury 6-2 to force a decisive Game 3 later that afternoon.
“I surprised myself,” Koeppl said. “To go that long was something special to me.”
All week long, Trine coaches had been telling their senior hurler, “We’re going to come back to you.”
And when they kept that promise — informing her a few hours before her Game 2 start on Wednesday that the ball — and literally, Trine’s promising season — were going to be in her hands, Koeppl was more than ready.
With her final collegiate softball season — a very special one — in the books, Koeppl’s focus shifts to a bright post-college future. She has one more semester of school left, which she’ll use doing her student teaching at DeKalb High School this fall.
“I’m really looking forward to diving into teaching,” said Koeppl with her face lighting up even more as she talked about her chosen career in education.
