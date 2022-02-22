GARRETT — For an offensive lineman, it’s not a bad look.
For Garrett senior football player Jaxson Gould, it’s a battle scar. His No. 69 Railroader jersey is held together by stitches after it was cut off of him in the emergency room when he suffered a broken bone in his leg in a game with Churubusco Sept. 3.
Gould is hoping someday to don a pristine blue jersey for Saint Francis. He committed to play football for the Cougars Wednesday.
“It feels amazing. I never thought I’d be in this position, but I’m glad I am,” Gould said. He said he has not yet decided on a field of study.
The Cougars play in the NAIA and the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League. They are led by veteran coach Kevin Donley, who built the Saint Francis program from scratch starting in 1997. The Cougars won back-to-back NAIA national titles in 2016-17.
“Amazing facilities and it’s a winning program,” Gould said. “I’d like to play guard and be a part of that physical run offense. I like to block physically and really aggressively.
“I want to see myself grow as a leader and be a better teammate. I’m extremely excited to help them win games.”
The Cougars are getting one of Garrett’s best, Garrett coach Chris DePew believes.
“This senior class has been a great group all the way through and Jaxson is one of the reasons why,” DePew said. “I don’t think Saint Francis is going to get a kid that’s going to work any harder, try any harder or be any more dedicated.
“He’s got a big frame. They’re going to try to put more on him and it’s going to be fun to watch him grow mentally and physically the next few years.”
Gould served as a team captain at Garrett.
“He’s a guy that’s always going to do the right thing,” DePew said. “Some college football programs take a lot of people, and it’s a matter of who is patient and waits long enough for their chance. A lot of guys drop out.
“They’re going to grow to like him more and more every year he is there.”
