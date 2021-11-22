Girls Prep Basketball Blazers win at Fremont
FREMONT — Eastside scratches out a 48-43 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Fremont on Monday night.
The Blazers forced 25 Eagle turnovers while only giving the ball away 14 times. Eastside was also a little bit better making free throws, going 11-of-15 from the charity stripe while Fremont was 9-of-16.
Sydnee Kessler and Mataya Bireley had 11 points each to lead a balanced scoring effort for Eastside (4-1, 1-1 NECC). Bireley also had seven rebounds and five steals.
Brittney Geiger had eight points, three rebounds and two steals for the Blazers. Kaylie Hertig added seven points.
Jada Rhonehouse and Natalie Gochenour each had nine points for the Eagles (1-4, 0-2), and Sammy Meyers and Alexis Book scored seven each. Rhonehouse also had 12 rebounds and two steals, and Gochenour also had six boards and three assists.
Chargers pull away from Knights
KENDALLVILLE — Carroll defeated East Noble 68-31 on Monday night.
The Chargers led by 10 after the first quarter, 21-11, then by 14 at halftime and by 27 at the end of three periods.
Lexi Castator led Carroll with 14, and Jersey Paul had 12.
Kya Mosley led the Knights with seven points. Kyndal Mynhier had six and Bree Walmsley and Katie West each added five.
Hamilton gets first win
HAMILTON — Hamilton defeated South Bend Career Academy 45-37 for its first win of the season Saturday.
The victory was the first for the Marines since the 2018-19 season.
Raymie Howard had 12 points and Krysta Mullins had 10 to lead the Marines. Jasmine Schiek added nine points and Morgan Stuckey had six.
Coach Andrew Baker credited Schiek, Howard and Mullin for creating turnovers with defensive pressure, and Maddie Dager for her rebounding and defense.
“I was very proud of their effort and how they played together as a team,” Baker said.
Prep Wrestling Cougars 1-2 in Bluffton Super Dual
BLUFFTON — Central Noble went 1-2 in the Bluffton Super Dual Tuesday.
The Cougars defeated Wes-Del 54-24, but lost to Fremont 45-22 and fell to the host Tigers 54-28.
Jaxon Copas (220 pounds) and Payton Boots (152) both went 3-0 on the day for Central Noble.
College Basketball Trine men lose at Mount Union
ALLIANCE, Ohio — Trine University’s men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Sunday afternoon, falling to Mount Union 72-62.
The Purple Raiders (4-0) shot 56% from the field (28-50) while outrebounding the Thunder 34-18. Trine (4-1) only shot 42% from the field (22-52).
“I think we learned a lot about our team,” Thunder coach Brooks Miller said. “We knew coming in this weekend would challenge us physically. It’s a great opportunity to get better. We’re still a work in progress, and learning about the adjustments we made in the offseason.”
Ethan Stanislawski had 21 points and five assists for Mount Union. Christian Parker and Logan Hill each had 13 points.
Nick Bowman had 21 points for Trine. Connor Jones had 16 points. East Noble graduate Hayden Jones made his first collegiate start and had eight points, three assists, a blocked shot and a steal in 31 minutes.
Thunder women fall at Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Trine’s women’s basketball team lost to Wisconsin-Eau Claire 72-66 Sunday afternoon.
The Thunder (4-1) rallied from 51-36 deficit late in the third quarter to tie the non-conference contest at 63 after Kelsy Taylor made two free throws with 2 minutes, 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The Blugold (3-0) scored the next five points. Tyra Boettcher made one of two free throws to put the home team up 68-63 with 42 seconds left, and Eau Claire hung on to win.
Bailey Reardon had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead four Blugold scorers in double figures. Wisconsin-Eau Claire only had eight turnovers in the game and outrebounded Trine 34-23.
Rachel Stewart had a collegiate career-high 21 points off the bench with seven rebounds for the Thunder. Taylor had eight points and two blocked shots.
College Hockey Bulldogs overcome Trine women
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team scored two straight goals late in the first period to take a 2-1 lead over nationally-ranked Adrian Sunday evening. But the Bulldogs kept charging and defeated the Thunder 5-2 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game at Thunder Ice Arena.
Makena Thompson scored on the power play for Trine to tie the game at 1 with just under six minutes left in the first period. Adrian goalie Gwen Bowler got a big piece of Brandi Wilson’s shot, but the puck trickled behind Bowler and across the goal line with 34 seconds left in the period to give the Thunder the 2-1 lead.
Adrian regained the lead in the second period, then Une Bjelland scored twice in the third period for the Bulldogs (6-1, 4-0 NCHA).
Ryleigh Furlong made 50 saves in goal for Trine (1-7, 0-4). Adrian outshot the Thunder 55-22.
Synchronized Skating Trine teams fare well in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine University’s synchronized skating teams took part in the Kalamazoo Kick-Off event on Sunday.
The Thunder’s Open-Adult team placed second. Their Open-Collegiate team finished third, and Trine’s Collegiate team finished fifth.
Middle School Basketball
CN boys teams win home invite
ALBION — Both Central Noble boys basketball teams won their respective tournaments in the CN Invitational Saturday.
The Cougar eighth grade teams beat Bethany Christian 55-31 in the semifinals and topped West Noble 40-21 in the championship game.
Against the Chargers, CN (4-1 before Monday night) blanked West Noble 13-0 in the second quarter to lead 26-14 at the half and never lost control the rest of the way.
Simeon Gard had 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Cougars. Kyle Knafel has 12 points and four boards. Nick Freeman added six points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.
In the semifinal contest, Gard had 22 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Central Noble. Freeman had 17 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Keegan Knight had six points and Knafel scored five.
In the seventh grade tournament, the Cougars defeated Bethany Christian 43-20 in the first round and won 27-19 over West Noble in the championship game.
“I am proud of the boys’ effort and the growth they have showed in the past two weeks,” CN coach Joey Mawhorter said.
In the final with the Chargers, Alex Scott led Central Noble with 19 points. Jerrick Deter and Ryan Bailey each had four points.
In the semifinal tilt, Scott paced the Cougars with 23 points. CN also had 16 points from Landen Burkhart, two from Eli Antunez and one point each from Deter and Gage Cook.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores for the week of Nov. 15.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week Awards went to Jeffrey Griffith for men (204 pins over average), Cheyenne Woods for women (119) and Elizabeth Jones for youth (128).
MEN: Moose — Joey Glover 268, 762 series, Tyland Cowan 268, 749 series, Kaden Arnold 267, Jack Williams 253. Booster — Jason Flaugh 299, 812 series, Jeffrey Griffith 289, 813 series, Rob Wilson 289, Matt Liggett 280, 704 series, Chad Griffith 269, 762 series, Michael Wallace 254. Pizza Pins & Suds — Matt Lauer 258. Masters & Slaves — Logan Sparkman 252.
WOMEN: Moose — Willa Thompson 203, 523 series. Booster — Cheyenne Woods 223, 644 series, Tasha Woodward 220, Jamie Crosby 214, Nycole Adcox 201, 538 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Liz Winsley 222, 537 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Elizabeth Jones 243, 611 series, Reese Toy 243, 604 series, Hope Moring 230, 637 series, Juli Plummer 221, 573 series, Madi Flaugh 213, 567 series. Adult/Youth — Josh Wirges 231, 631 series.
