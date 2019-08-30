KENDALLVILLE — It took one set for the Railroaders to wake up and settle in against the Knights on Thursday night. Once Garrett did, it rolled to a 18-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 win in a non-conference volleyball match.
East Noble (2-3) was able to get in the way of Garrett’s big hitters during the first set, registering multiple blocks. Railroader hitters tried to compensate for this, but kept hitting it long and out of bounds.
East Noble’s Jaycee Knafel was instrumental in the first set. After her team trailed 6-4, she scored three kills and a block to turn the tide and tie the set up at 8-8.
A kill by Alexis Kirchner gave the Knights a 13-11 lead, then the Railroaders had four straight errors before Emma Hirchak was able to keep one in play for a kill.
Garrett (4-0) kept the set within five points, but Kirchner and Shayla Bowker stopped any chance at a comeback with three combined kills to end the first set.
The Railroaders jumped out to an early lead in the second set and never looked back. A kill by Morgan Ostrowski gave the visitors an early 5-1 lead, and the closest the Knights would get is within two points the rest of the set.
Brooklyn Runion had a nice little stretch in the middle of the set to help Garrett increase its lead. She had a block, followed by a kill then an ace all within five points of each other.
It looked like the same thing would happen in the third set after the Railroaders were ahead again 5-1 before an East Noble timeout was called. After the break, the Knights rallied to tie the set with a kill by Rachael Carlson.
Back-to-back aces by Carlson gave East Noble a 10-7 lead. Then, the set stayed within two points until the Knights were up by three, 22-19, with a kill from Kirchner. But kills from Ostrowski and Hirchak kept the Railroaders in striking distance. An ace from Garrett’s Logan Smith that crawled over the top of the net and tied the set at 23-23.
Hirchak hit another big kill, then Sadie Best scored her third ace of the match to give Garrett the set.
In the fourth set, Garrett once against jumped out to an early lead of four points. The Railroaders lea by as many as nine points, 16-7, before East Noble started to rally once more.
Kills from Carlson, Knafel, Morgan Walz and an ace from Maddie Ritchie brought the Knights within two points at 20-18. After a long rally, Smith scored a kill, then followed it up with another a few points later to push the lead back up to four at 23-19.
Kirchner added one more kill for the Knights before Ostrowski slammed the door shut with a kill to end the match.
East Noble plays in the Prairie Heights Classic Saturday, and Garrett hosts Lakeland Tuesday.
