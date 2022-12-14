WATERLOO — The fantastic finish was set up but it never came to be.
DeKalb played a bigger, stronger Bishop Dwenger team even through three quarters Tuesday night, but the Barons managed only one basket in the final quarter. The Saints made the plays they needed to pull away, and earned a 46-36 victory, their first of the year.
Sophomore Ryan Groves fired in a three just seconds into the fourth quarter to put the Saints (1-2) in the lead for good. Braiden Boyd and Donnie Wiley then worked a give-and-go to get the Barons within 37-36, but they would not score again.
Ethan Roy pierced the Baron defense for a layup, and Sam Campbell swiped the inbounds pass and hit a layup to make it 41-36 at the 5:31 mark, and Dwenger was in charge from there, with DeKalb struggling to find room against a big, strong Saints defense anchored by a pair of 6-foot-8 seniors, Preston Ross and Caleb Lehrman.
The Barons (0-6) had hope entering the fourth quarter when Caden Pettis hit a 15-footer just before the third-quarter buzzer.
"Two points in the fourth quarter. That's not good," DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. "We had a really good finish to the third. Pettis knocked down a shot. I thought he got fouled, should have shot a free throw.
"The fourth quarter we just couldn't find the basket."
Pettis led DeKalb with 10 points, Parker Smith hit three threes for nine and Donnie Wiley scored eight. Camren Quinlan and Campbell shared game honors with 11 to lead Dwenger.
DeKalb was down 17-8 after five quick points from Quinlan in the second quarter, but then erupted for an 11-0 run, which featured two threes by Pettis and one by Parker. All six three-pointers for the Barons came in the first half, which ended with them holding a 22-19 lead.
The Barons pushed their margin to five twice in the third frame, the last time at 28-23 when Kiefer Nagel sank two free throws after being fouled on an inbounds play.
Quinlan answered with a three, however, and then two stray rebounds burned the Barons. Ross missed the second of two free throws, but the Saints got to the loose ball. Campbell missed a three, but raced from one corner to the other to get his own rebound and fired in a three to give the Saints a 30-28 lead.
"Our effort level was better," Beasley said. "It was good for three quarters, 24 minutes, but we need it for 32 minutes. We haven't had a 32-minute effort yet.
"Our attention to detail was better. We still had breakdowns especially when we had the lead. We gave it away on a free throw blockout, we gave it away on another blockout. We weren't physical and tough the whole way through."
DeKalb will keep working after a game that seemed like a step forward.
"It's growing pains," Beasley said. "I liked our energy. We had better leadership, we had better communication, we had better effort. That's good. That shows they care. We've got to keep going with it."
Dwenger took the junior varsity game 50-41. Will Weber led DeKalb with 15 points, Brady Culler added 11 and Connor Schmidt contributed eight.
The Saints won the freshman game 38-26. Caden Rice topped the Barons with nine points, and Graden Pepple and Kayden Palumbo both scored six.
