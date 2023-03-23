AUBURN — Weston Roth could fit in wherever Lakewood Park Christian’s boys soccer team needed him to be for four years.
He’s taking that versatility to Huntington University, where he has committed to play soccer for veteran Foresters coach Russ Lawson.
“In college it’s harder for spots to open up,” Roth said. “Having the versatility I can jump in and play at whatever spot opens up and not have any problem.
“I’m just trying to be the best player I can be and to grow as a player.”
Roth said he will major in business management at Huntington.
Roth scored 22 goals and had four assists for the Panthers last fall. He was a first-team KPC Media Group All-Area selection, and was voted team MVP by his teammates.
Lakewood Park coach Daron White could not be present at Roth’s signing ceremony, but made a statement for athletic director Bobby Childs to read.
“I know playing in college has been a goal of yours for quite some time,” White said in his statement. “I know you worked hard on your own to achieve this goal. I’ve enjoyed watching you develop over the last four years.
“Your hard work showed on the field. We will miss your presence on the field.”
Lawson is happy to get a multi-skilled player who’s willing to do what is needed to help the team.
“First and foremost, the character and the hard work stand out,” Lawson said. “That’s a foundation we have in our program. We feel the fit is fantastic for our program.
“That’s not to mention the versatility that he brings, being able to play multiple positions, and not one doubt with regards to what he’s willing to do for what he commits to, and making the sacrifices that are necessary. We’re very excited about it.”
Roth said he’s ready to get started.
“I’m excited. I’m ready to get to know the guys on the team and play soccer at Huntington. It was mainly the people there and the coach, and I love the campus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.