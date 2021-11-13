ANGOLA — Trine University’s football team fought to gain a halftime lead over Hope Saturday afternoon, but was shut down in the second half in a 17-13 loss to the Flying Dutchmen at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Hope (8-2, 5-1 MIAA) earned a share of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship with Albion (9-1, 5-1). The Britons won the tiebreaker to earn the conference’s automatic NCAA Division III playoff bid as a result of their 41-38 win at Hope on Nov. 6.
Albion took care of its business Saturday by defeating Alma 34-7. The Britons led 27-0 at the half and outgained the Scots in total offense 469-108.
The Thunder finished third in the MIAA at 4-2 and ended the season at 6-4.
“This was the best 6-and-4 season we’ve ever had,” Trine coach Troy Abbs said. “We lost four games by 19 points. Three of those teams were regionally ranked. Three of those teams were conference champions.
“Our kids played hard for four quarters. We battled. I’m proud of these guys. I feel for for our seniors a lot.”
In Angola, Trine led 13-10 at the half. Then Hope had a few big run plays in the second half while holding the Thunder to one first down and 26 yards of total offense. Trine went three and out in its final five possessions of the game.
Three big run plays came for the Flying Dutchmen on their drive to score the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter.
Sophomore Elijah Smith had a 48-yard scamper to put Hope in the red zone. Then 219-pound freshman Chance Strickland finished the drive with his first two carries of the game, gaining 10 yards before scoring one a 6-yard run. Dylan Hillger kicked the extra point and the Dutchmen led 17-13 with 2 minutes, 44 seconds left in the quarter.
The final two big runs for Hope came from Smith in the final three minutes to secure the victory. He ran for 43 yards on the first play of the drive to get to the Thunder 39-yard line, then bulled his way forward for three yards on fourth down and 2 to the Trine 28 with about a minute and a half left. That was the only time in the game that the Flying Dutchmen went for it on fourth down.
An interception by senior and former Eastside Blazer Aaron Dean was Trine’s biggest second half highlight early in the fourth quarter. That gave the Thunder the ball at Hope’s 43, but they did very little with it, gaining just two yards and going three and out.
“They outran us,” Abbs said. “We win a couple more plays, we’re conference champions.”
Smith had 33 carries for 204 yards and a touchdown for the Flying Dutchmen. Hope outgained Trine in total offense 282-235, including 231-157 on the ground.
Smith scored from three yards out 90 seconds into the contest right after a big negative play for the Thunder on special teams as they attempted to punt.
Alex Price only completed 4-of-16 passes for 78 yards. But two of those completed passes went for touchdowns, a 20-yarder to Connor Arthur late in the first quarter, and and a 39-yard catch and run by tight end Adam Gutting on a fourth-and-4 play.
Hope was only 1-of-11 on third down conversions. Trine wasn’t much better on third down at only 3-of-14.
Twenty-four seniors were part of their final college football game for Trine: Dean, Gutting, DeKalb graduate Colin Goebel, Tyler Pollard, Keysean Amison, Angel Sanchez, Marc Guerrero, Seth Vargo, Jacob Yoder, placekicker Ryan Hibbets, return specialist Josh Davis, punter Brayton Rader, Tony Nikodemski, Caleb Price, Alex Layman, Darius Maxwell, Joseph Turnau, Max Slusser, Bryce Huxford, Wisemen Jordan-Clark, Justin White, Devin Bueche, Cole Louison and Darrius Daniels.
“We’ve been on a ridiculous, unique journey,” Abbs said. “We spent a lot if time together during the (COVID-19) pandemic. The amount of energy and effort they put forth was incredible and the way they led was outstanding. The pandemic could’ve broken us.”
Playing Centre, Kentucky; Rose-Hulman and Mount St. Joseph, Ohio, in non-conference play benefited the Thunder, said Abbs. Rose-Hulman clinched the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Association title on Saturday. “We were tougher,” Abbs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.