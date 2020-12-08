Prep Swimming
Hornets win Goshen Relays
GOSHEN — Angola’s swim teams won the Goshen RedHawk Relays recently.
The event was held over the last two Saturdays and combined the scores of the boys and girls meets on both weekends. Angola took part in the first half of the event on Nov. 28 and ended up with 208 points.
The host Redhawks were second with 152. Mishawaka was third with 110. NorthWood and Mishawaka Marian tied for fourth with 90 points, and Canterbury was sixth with 74.
The Hornets won nine of the relay races, including two mixed races where boys and girls both swam in. They won the mixed 400-yard medley relay in 4 minutes, 29.28 seconds with the team of Grace Shelburne, Ethan Sanders, Frances Krebs and Marcus Miller. They were first in the mixed 400 freestyle relay with the quartet of Xavier Hosek, Ashleigh Steffel, Jacob Gibson and Hannah Conley in 4:17.15.
In the girls’ races, Angola won the 200 breaststroke relay in 2:33.16 with Maddie Toigo, Audreyana Antos, Katie Smith, and Yuwadee Sungkakham. It won the 200 backstroke relay in 2:09.44 with Hannah Hagerty, Shelburne, Sungkakham and Toigo. It was first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.98 with Milena Antos, Emily Rodriguez, Conley and Sungkakham. The Hornets had the only team to cleanly finish the 200 butterfly relay. They did so in 2:09.88 with Toigo, Audreyana Antos, Maysa Krebs and Frances Krebs.
In the boys’ races, AHS won the 200 medley relay in 1:53.69 with Zac Creager, Ethan Bussema, Alex Kincannon and Jacob Pontorno. It won the 200 breaststroke relay in 2:16.42 with Jacob Pontorno, Josh Pontorno, Gage Sweeney and Bussema. It was first in the 200 backstroke relay in 1:53.95 with Sanders, Vaughn Cooper, Miller and Kincannon.
The Hornets were second in the mixed 200, 600 and 800 freestyle relays and were runners-up in the boys 200 freestyle relay.
Prep Basketball Fremont announces schedule changes
FERMENT — Fremont High School athletic director Roger Probst announced some changes to the schedules for both Eagle basketball teams.
First, the FHS boys will only play a varsity game only Saturday at Hamilton, starting at 6 p.m.
Both teams had their holiday tournaments canceled. Fremont was scheduled to host a girls tournament while the Eagle boys were slated to play in the North Central (Ohio) Holiday Tournament.
Instead, Fremont’s boys will travel to Pioneer, Ohio, to take on North Central’s Eagles on Dec. 29, starting with the junior varsity game at 6 p.m.
The Eagle girls will host Bremen on Dec. 29, then host New Haven on Dec. 30. The varsity contests will follow JV games that will start at 1 p.m. on both days.
M.S. Basketball PH, Cougars split 6th grade boys games
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights and Central Noble each won a sixth grade boys basketball game Monday. The Panthers won the “A” game 33-27 and the Cougars took the “B” contest 14-8.
In the “A” game, Alex Scott led CN (4-4) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Landen Burkhart added eight points.
In the “B” game, Elias Antunez led the Cougars (4-4) with six points and four steals. Bailey Butler had four steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.