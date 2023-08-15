Prep Girls Volleyball
Cougars sweep Jimmies
ALBION — Central Noble opened its season by sweeping Jimtown on Monday, 25-16, 25-23, 30-28.
Missi McCoy had 16 assists and four aces for the Cougars. Haddi Hile had 21 digs, five kills and three aces. Kyleigh Egolf also had 21 digs, Bella Worman had 11 assists, and Ella Zolman had eight kills.
Lydia Replogle had seven kills and three blocks for CN. Audri Kleber added three aces.
The Cougars took the junior varsity match 25-20, 25-20.
Chargers fall in five sets
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Goshen on Monday, 16-25, 25-14, 25-10, 23-25, 15-8.
Alexia Mast had 21 assists and 15 digs for the Chargers. Darcy Ritchie had 21 digs. Alayna DeLong and Reagan Eash each had eight kills, with DeLong also having two blocks. Jada Nelson also had 15 digs. Eash and Izzy Beers each had three aces.
West Noble won the junior varsity match 25-18, 19-25, 15-9. Abby Seigel had eight kills, five digs and three aces for the Chargers. Madi Sitts had 12 digs, and Miah Hilbish had 12 assists and four aces.
Churubusco drops 2023 opener
WOODBURN — Churubusco lost its season-opening match to Woodlan on Monday. The scores were 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19.
Lauren Snyder had 21 digs and 12 kills for the Warriors. Makenna Smith had 22 digs, and Alyssa Harvey had 17 assists.
Boys Prep Soccer
Railroaders top Heights
GARRETT — Garrett defeated Prairie Heights 2-0 in the opening match for both Northeast Corner Conference team Monday.
Chase Leech and Asher Hallam scored for the Railroaders. Mahlan Dircksen and Findley Romanetz each had an assist.
Braydon Kennedy was tabbed with the shutout in the Garrett goal. He only had to make one save.
Sam Zolman made 15 saves in goal for the Panthers.
Girls Prep Soccer
Lakers blank Wawasee
LAGRANGE — Lakeland opened its season with a 2-0 victory over Wawasee Monday evening.
Taylor Jerdon and Cameron Alleshouse scored for the Lakers. Emma Schiffli had an assist. Olivia Oman earned the shutout in goal.
High Schools
Weather postpones a few events Monday
Inclement weather Monday forced the postponement of a few events.
A couple of makeup dates were also announced. East Noble's girls golf team will play at Huntington North next Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. The Knights will host Blackhawk Christian in a varsity boys soccer match at Sept. 14, starting at 5:30 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Trine graduate Ghent named assistant at UDM
DETROIT — Former Trine University standout Liv Ghent was named assistant women's lacrosse coach at NCAA Division I University of Detroit Mercy on Monday.
Ghent is the first hire of new Titans women's lacrosse coach Madeline Dugan. Dugan was the Thunder's women's lacrosse coach for five seasons from 2017 to 2021 and is that program's all-time winningest coach with 20 victories.
"I am very excited to welcome Liv to the Detroit Mercy staff," Dugan said in a UDM press release. "Liv was a standout player in the MIAA (Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) that I had the pleasure of coaching. Her grit, determination, knowledge and passion for the game drive her, and I can't wait for her to bring that to our program."
Ghent was the assistant coach for the Adrian College women's lacrosse team last season.
Ghent played lacrosse at Trine for two seasons in 2021 and 2022 and is among the program's career leaders in several statistical categories. In 35 games with the Thunder, she scored 112 goals and 34 assists for 146 points.
Ghent capped her college playing experience by playing in the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game in 2022.
"I am extremely excited to be the assistant women's lacrosse coach for the Titans," Ghent said in a UDM press release. "I am honored and looking forward to working with Coach Dugan and the athletic department to help build a successful program, both on and off the field."
