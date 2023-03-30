Prep Softball Barons defeated in Tennessee tournament
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — DeKalb was defeated in its final three games in the Southern Warrior Classic.
The Barons lost to Willowbrook (Illinois) 7-6 Wednesday, and were defeated by Mount Juliet (Tennessee) 17-0 and West Chicago (Illinois) 15-7 Tuesday.
DeKalb led Willowbrook 5-1 entering the sixth Wednesday, but the Warriors tied it with four runs, then scored twice in the seventh to go up 7-5. DeKalb got one in the bottom of the inning but fell short.
Rylee Moore had a double and two RBIs for DeKalb. Amara Anglin and Serena Wineland each had a double and an RBI. Summer Haverstock tripled and scored twice. Katie Waters and Ashley Cox also had hits for the Barons.
Lillie Cserep allowed four hits and struck out seven over five innings in the pitcher’s circle.
Mount Juliet erupted for a 10-run first inning and added six runs in the second in its win over DeKalb. Five Baron errors led to 13 unearned runs.
Cserep and Moore had hits for the Barons.
West Chicago had two three-run innings to go with a five-run third and built an 11-0 lead in the fourth before the Barons fought back with a six-run fourth inning.
Waters had a double and two RBIs for DeKalb. Wineland and Jocelyn Lumpkins both had a hit and an RBI. Anglin and Paige Storck also hit safely.
DeKalb lost its first two games of the tournament to Stewarts Creek (Tenn.) 11-1 and Ardmore (Ala.) 15-0, both on Monday. It was the first time in program history that the Barons had begun their season in Tennessee.
The Barons are now 0-5 overall to start the year and will return to action back in Indiana on April 6 when they travel to county rival Eastside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.