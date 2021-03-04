ANGOLA – The challenges Trine University’s men’s basketball team have received from the opposition have been few and far between during this special season.
A new challenger stepped into the MTI Center Thursday night and delivered their shots in the Calvin Knights.
Calvin delivered haymakers in a comeback attempt midway through the second half. Then the Thunder answered with a knockout run over the next few minutes in winning the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament semifinal game 83-69.
The Thunder (16-0) will host Albion — who defeated Hope Thursday night 87-83 — in the tournament championship game Saturday.
Calvin is really physical team. They wanted to take Brent (Cox) away. They wanted to take Nick (Bowman) away,” Trine coach Brooks Miller said. “Other guys needed the step up, and they did.
“Aiden Warzecha had a helluva floor game. All three guys who handle the ball a lot for us (Warzecha, Connor Jones and Reese McGinsie) had zero turnovers.”
On Thursday, Trine never trailed. But it was slowed at times late in the first half. However, the Thunder kept the Knights at a distance with defense.
In the second half, the Thunder built their largest lead at the time at 17 points. Then Calvin went on an 11-0 run to get within six at 50-44 with 12 minutes, 50 seconds left.
Trine scored right out of its timeout and went on a 21-5 run over nearly the next six minutes. Cox made one of two free throws to give the Thunder a 71-49 lead with 6:54 left.
“They fought us, but we kept fighting, too,” Miller said.
Bowman had 21 of his 29 points after halftime to lead the Thunder. He also had three steals and a blocked shot.
Bryce Williams had 11 points and three assists for Trine. Eight of his points came in the first half. Freshman Emmanuel Mengnanglo had 10 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots. All four blocks came in the first 20 minutes.
Jones had nine points, and McGinsie scored eight for the Thunder. Warzecha had eight assists, four rebounds and four points.
Emmett Warners had 14 points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists for Calvin (8-4), who only has six offensive rebounds. Miller said it was important for his Thunder to hold the Knights under 10 offensive rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.