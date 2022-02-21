INDIANAPOLIS — Two of the top teams in Class 2A in Central Noble and Eastside have been placed on different sides of the bracket for the Westview Sectional, which will begin next Tuesday.
The sectional pairings for the 112th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association were announced on Sunday evening. Area teams will compete in sectionals at Westview, DeKalb (Class 4A), Garrett (3A), Wawasee (3A) and Fremont (1A).
At Westview, the Cougars will face Churubusco in the first game of the sectional next Tuesday at 7 p.m., and the winner will faced a much improved Prairie Heights squad in the first semifinal on March 4.
The Blazers will take on the host Warriors in the final first-round contest on March 2 at around 7:30 p.m. Eastside coach Ed Bentley coached Westview last season.
The Blazers or the Warriors will play Fairfield or Bremen in the second semifinal on March 4.
Defending area 1A sectional champion Fremont will have to take the long road to repeat in the sectional it will host. The Eagles have winless Hamilton first next Tuesday in the sectional’s lone first-round game at 7 p.m.
The Fremont-Hamilton winner will play Bethany Christian in the second semifinal on March 4. The Bruins are led by their new all-time leading scorer Beck Willems.
The first semifinal will pit Lakewood Park against Elkhart Christian. The Eagles are coached by former LPC coach Chad Hibbard and fell to Fremont 70-61 in last year’s sectional final at Bethany Christian.
DeKalb will host the local 4A sectional and the Barons and East Noble will likely have their work cut out for them against talented, athletic squads. The Knights (9-12) play Northrop (12-9) in the last first-round game next Tuesday. The Barons (9-11) have a first-round bye and will play either Snider (14-7) or North Side (10-9) in the first semifinal on March 4.
North Side routed visiting Snider 81-60 on Dec. 17. The Panthers finished second to Homestead in the Summit Athletic Conference.
The Northrop-EN winner faces Carroll in the semifinals on March 4. The Bruins are led by senior guard and Illinois-Chicago commit Jalen Jackson, who averages 27.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.
NorthWood will be the favorite in the 3A Wawasee Sectional, but there is some opportunity for local teams.
West Noble plays Tippecanoe Valley in the sectional’s lone first-round game next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Chargers have transitioned personnel some with sophomore Bradyn Barth taking on a bigger role inside in place of Julio Macias. They have played really good teams tough.
Lakeland plays Wawasee in the first semifinal on March 4. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 63-60 in the Hardwood Teepee on Jan. 29.
Keaton Dukes reached the 1,000 career points milestone last week in Wawasee’s loss at East Noble Friday. Freshman twins Myles and Maddux Everingham are playing important roles for their father and Warriors coach Jon Everingham, a former DeKalb boys coach and a former Tri-State University basketball player.
It’s been rough for Garrett and Angola. Their first-round matchups aren’t favorable either in the 3A Garrett Sectional.
The Hornets have been hit hard by injuries and drew 3A state-ranked Leo in the first game of the sectional next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Railroaders are rebuilding for first-year coach and Angola native Andrew Evertts and will play Concordia in the final first-round game of the sectional on March 2 around 7:30 p.m.
Local Sectional Pairings
Class 4A (at DeKalb)
March 1: First round — Snider (14-7) vs. F.W. North Side (10-9), 6 p.m.; East Noble (9-12) vs. Northrop (12-9), 7:30 p.m.
March 4: Semifinals — DeKalb (9-11) vs. Snider-FWNS winner, 6 p.m.; Carroll (1-19) vs. EN-Northrop, 7:30 p.m.
March 5: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 3A (at Garrett)
March 1: First round, Leo (16-3) vs. Angola (6-14), 7 p.m.
March 2: First round — Woodlan (14-8) vs. Bishop Dwenger (11-9), 6 p.m.; Concordia (11-10) vs. Garrett (5-16), 7:30 p.m.
March 4: Semifinals — Bishop Luers (4-15) vs. Leo-Angola winner, 6 p.m.; March 2 winners, 7:30 p.m.
March 5: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A (at Wawasee)
March 1: First round, Tippecanoe Valley (13-7) vs. West Noble (12-8), 7 p.m.
March 4: Semifinals — Wawasee (6-14) vs. Lakeland (5-15), 6 p.m.; NorthWood (21-2) vs. TV-West Noble winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 5: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A (at Westview)
March 1: First round, Churubusco (3-17) vs. Central Noble (21-2), 7 p.m.
March 2: First round — Fairfield (14-6) vs. Bremen (11-9), 6 p.m.; Eastside (21-1) vs. Westview (7-13), 7:30 p.m.
March 4: Semifinals — Prairie Heights (11-8) vs. Churubusco-CN winner, 6 p.m.; March 2 winners, 7:30 p.m.
March 5: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A (at Fremont)
March 1: First round, Hamilton (0-20) vs. Fremont (12-8), 7 p.m.
March 4: Semifinals — Elkhart Christian (12-7) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (4-16), 6 p.m.; Bethany Christian (11-11) vs. Hamilton-Fremont winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 5: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
