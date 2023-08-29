Auto Racing Zac Henderson takes street stock victory at Angola
FREMONT — It was a hot night of racing last Saturday night at Angola Motorsport Speedway as all four classes were in action.
The night’s races kicked off with the eight-lap Australian Pursuit in the R.L. McCoy Modifieds. Rick Rinehart took that event.
Feature action began with the Vore’s Welding and Steel Street Stocks, which turned in a 25-lap caution-free affair. Zac Henderson took the checkered flag with Jeremy Hamilton and Lee Reed in second and third respectively.
The R.L. McCoy Modifieds ran their 30-lap feature with two lead changes and three caution flags. Henderson looked like he was in position to his second race of the night, but Brandon Pulver passed him with three laps to go to earn his first feature win. Henderson took second and Steve Minich rounded out the podium in third.
Chip Heintzelman won the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group Front-Wheel Drive feature. Chris Heintzelman was second with John Chilcote third.
Tommy Cook took the final race of the night, the EverageAuto.com Late Models. Tony Dager was second with Kole Elkins third.
Action returns to AMS this Sunday night with the Tribute Sunday special event, starting with open practice from 1-5 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer Chargers lose at Bethany
WATERFORD MILLS — West Noble lost to Bethany Christian 5-1 on Tuesday afternoon. Mariah Stoltzfus had two goals to lead the Bruins.
Prep Girls Volleyball Knights upend Heights
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Prairie Heights 27-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-14 Monday in the Big Blue Pit.
The Knights are 8-6 overall. The Panthers are 7-5 before their match at DeKalb Tuesday.
Blazers, Marines win
AUBURN — Eastside swept Lakewood Park on Monday 25-15, 26-24, 25-23.
On Tuesday, the Panthers won at home over Hamilton 25-9, 25-15, 25-21. LPC is 4-7.
In other area action Monday, the Marines won at Westview 25-15, 15-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-13.
CN freshmen prevail
ALBION — Central Noble’s freshman team defeated Wawasee 25-22, 25-16 on Aug. 22. The Cougars had 10 kills, five blocks and three aces.
Prep Boys Tennis Warriors defeat West Noble
EMMA — Westview defeated East Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Monday. The Warriors won all five matches in straight sets.
In other area action on Monday, Angola won at New Haven 5-0.
Westview 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Mason Clark (WV) def. Miguel Mayorga 6-1, 6-4. 2. Kaden Hostetler (WV) def. Isaac Mast 6-0, 6-2. 3. Dylan Shrock (WV) def. Nolan Kelly 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Gavin Engle-Kaden Grau (WV) def. Konner Duesler-Erik Mendoza 6-1, 6-0. 2. Jace Lang-Luke Stults (WV) def. Andrew Deel-Blake Whitton 6-0, 6-0.
Panthers edge Barons
WATERLOO — Snider was a 3-2 winner over DeKalb Monday.
Kiefer Nagel and Oliver Derrow won at the first two singles spots for the Barons.
DeKalb took the junior varsity match 5-1. Will Armey, David Burton and Ethan Curry were singles winners for DeKalb. The Baron doubles teams of TG Pike and Kayden Palumbo, and Luke Keesler and Nolan Snyder also were winners.
Snider 3, DeKalb 2
Singles: 1. Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Camden Davis 6-3, 6-1. 2. Oliver Derrow (DK) def. David Crothers 6-3, 6-3. 3. Talan Rowe (Sni) def. Grant Stuckey 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Tyler Martin-Jack Mohrman (Sni) def. Logan Hartsough-Wyatt Knepper 6-1, 6-4. 2. Jase Eastom-Tavis Rowe (Sni) def. Matt Beckmann-Luke Seiler 6-2, 6-0.
Prep Girls Golf Barons shoot season-best in win
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb shot a season-best 155 Monday at Maple Grove in defeating Northeast 8 Conference rival Huntington North. The Vikings had 204.
Sophie Pfister was medalist with 35 to lead the Barons.
DeKalb had two personal-best scores for nine holes with 42 from Kaitlin Traylor and 54 from Addi Roberts. Roberts beat her old PR by seven shots.
The Barons also had 37 from Grace Pfister, 41 from Paige Williams and 49 from Jadan Tompkins.
Lakers top Cougars
KENDALLVILLE — Lakeland defeated Central Noble 218-247 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Monday at Cobblestone.
Lydia Trost shot a nine-hole personal-best 50 for the Lakers to earn medalist honors.
Caitlyn Miller shot 51, Kabella Watkins had 57 and Peyton Waldron had 60 for Lakeland.
EN falls to Norwell
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Norwell 184-225 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Monday at Noble Hawk.
All five Norwell players shot in the 40s, led by medalist Anna Dodane with 43 and Ellie Gatton with 45.
Chargers lose competitive match
NORTH MANCHESTER — West Noble lost to Whitko 217-222 Monday at Sycamore Golf Course. Manchester did not have enough golfers to post a team score.
Charger Aubrey Weigold was medalist with 45, which tied her personal best score for nine holes.
Lily Lindsay had a personal best 55 and Kaylie Ratliff PRed with a 62 for West Noble. Lacy Leamon had a season-best 60, and Kinzie Krider had a 70.
Prep Boys Soccer Garrett, NH play to scoreless tie
NEW HAVEN — Garrett and New Haven played to a scoreless tie on Monday.
Brayden Kennedy made 12 saves in goal for the Railroaders to earn the shutout.
In other area action on Monday, Lakeland lost at Woodlan 2-1 and Central Noble lost to Columbia City 10-0 in Albion.
Panthers downed at Wayne
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights lost to Wayne 9-0 on Monday.
Sam Zolman made 15 saves in goal for the Panthers in just under 60 minutes. Edgar Hernandez finished between the pipes and made four stops.
Middle School Volleyball Charger eighth graders win 2
West Noble’s eighth grade volleyball teams defeated Westview Monday, taking the “A” match 25-8, 25-14 and winning the “B” match 25-10, 23-25, 16-14.
In the “A” match, Elyse Mead had five kills and five aces for the Chargers and Kaylin Slone had seven assists.
In the “B” match, Natalie Gow had four kills for West Noble.
Middle Sch. Cross Country Baron teams best EN, Angola
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb’s boys and girls teams both won defeated host East Noble and Angola Monday.
The Baron girls got a 1-2 finish from Baylee Tysen (13:31) and Alli Hartsough (13:35). The boys were led by Sam Lehman in second (12:12) and Noah Chapman in sixth (12:55).
