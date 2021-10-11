INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional draw for the 49th annual IHSAA Football State Tournament was announced on Sunday.
The sectionals are set to begin on Friday, Oct. 22.
In Class 4A Sectional 19, DeKalb (1-7) will travel to Wawasee (1-7) in the first round. It'll be the first time the Barons and Warriors play since the first round of sectional play in 2012. Wawasee won 27-14 on Oct. 19, 2012.
The winner of that matchup will play the winner of Class 4A No. 2 Leo (8-0) at East Noble (5-2)
The Knights and Lions played in Kendallville earlier this season, and Leo pulled out a thrilling 40-32 victory. East Noble defeated Leo 10-0 in last year's sectional championship game.
On the other side of the bracket, Angola (2-6) travels to Columbia City (4-4) with the winner playing the victor of Northridge-NorthWood. The Hornets last played Columbia City in 2010 in the sectional semifinals. The Eagles won 41-27.
The top of the Class 3A Sectional 26 bracket features Lakeland (3-5) at John Glenn (3-4) and West Noble (3-5) at Class 3A No. 14 Jimtown (6-2). The Lakers have never faced the Falcons, and the Chargers last played Jimtown on Oct. 25, 1996. The Jimmies won 55-0.
Garrett (4-4) will host the top team in the sectional, Class 3A No. 7 Tippecanoe Valley (8-0). The Railroaders have played the Vikings only once before. Garrett won 27-14 in Akron in the first round of sectionals in 2011.
In Sectional 35 in Class 2A, Class 2A No. 5 Eastside (8-0) hosts Bluffton (3-5) in the first round. The Blazers traveled to Bluffton to open sectional play last season and won 40-7.
Central Noble welcomes the Wildcats of Whitko (1-7) in the first round. The Cougars (6-2) hosted Whitko in the first round of sectional play during the 2017 season. Central Noble won that matchup 56-8.
On the bottom of the bracket, Prairie Heights (3-5) travels to Woodlan (3-5). The two teams opened the postseason against one another last season with the Panthers earned the 18-8 win at home. The winner of this year's game will take on the winner of Fairfield-No. 1 Bishop Luers.
In Class 1A Sectional 44, Fremont (2-6) starts the postseason with a home game against Northfield (5-3). The Eagles and Norse played in the sectional opener in 2010. Northfield won 56-20. The winner of this year's matchup hosts Triton (3-5), which drew the bye.
On the bottom of the bracket, Class 1A No. 10 Churubusco (6-2) hosts No. 3 Adams Central (7-1). The Eagles traveled to Monroe in 2018 and fell 35-10 in the semifinals of sectional play.
