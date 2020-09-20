ANGOLA — They may only count the best four scores, but at Fremont, it’s about all five.
The Eagles got an 86 from No. 1 player Katie Baker, and had four other solid scores in shooting 393 to win the championship of the Angola girls golf sectional Saturday.
“They just don’t ever quit,” Fremont coach Eric Wirick said. “The strength of this team has always been one through five. You look at our scores, our four and five have been strong every year.
“We’ve got three girls and any one of them can go low. Today it was Katie who went way low, and that helped us out. It’s five good scores, and that’s what’s done it for us all year long.”
The Eagles were three strokes ahead of Bishop Dwenger and nine ahead of third-place Snider. Those three teams earned places in the East Noble regional at Noble Hawk next Saturday.
The top three individuals not on those teams also earned regional berths, and winning the sectional championship takes care of that.
DeKalb’s Lillie Cone shot an 85 on an unforgiving Zollner course to claim the top score for the day and move on to Noble Hawk.
“I played well on the front nine with a 40,” Cone said. “On the back nine I didn’t do too well. The last three holes were difficult.
“My drives were kind of good. I’ve got to work on my putting a little bit.”
The Barons were fourth in the team standings at 409, and helped themselves to two of three individual spots. Kayla Fleming was just one stroke behind Cone at 86 and will also play at Noble Hawk next week. Skylar Whitman of Northrop also shot 86, and took the other individual regional berth.
While the afternoon ended up sunny and pleasant, play began in a frosty chill in the morning.
“You see the scores and how high they are,” Wirick said. “The greens were really fast. It started out really cold in the morning. The course was very difficult today.”
Cone agreed.
“You had to be on. You had to hit it well,” she said.
Garrett was sixth in the team standings at 418. Sarah Cooper, who had been an individual regional qualifier last year, fell short at 89. Abby Weaver was next best for the Railroaders at 104.
Angola was ninth in the team standings with a score of 455. Katie Smith had a 103 and Hannah Hagerty a 104.
After Baker’s low round in which she shot 43 on the front and back, the Eagles made like a cross country team and finished in a pack. Kenadee Porath had a 100 out of the three slot, while Klhoe Glendening shot a 103. Right with them were Halle Taner and Janessa Ritter with 104s.
“We don’t seem to get any really bad scores,” Wirick said. “Everybody’s consistent, and every once in a while, we get a low or two low scores. We’ve been amazingly consistent. I’m so proud of these girls.
“We wanted to win conference, we accomplished that. We wanted to get out of sectional, we accomplished that. Winning sectional is icing on the cake. They’re the hardest-working girls I’ve had the privilege of coaching, and they don’t back down from challenges. I just love that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.