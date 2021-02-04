ELKHART – Big nights for Angola’s Frances Krebs and Maddie Toigo highlighted area activity for prep girls swimmers in the Elkhart Sectional Trials Thursday at the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center.
The freshman Krebs and the senior Toigo qualified for championship finals in two individual events and helped the Hornets’ 400-yard freestyle relay team set a new school record.
Krebs placed seventh both the 50 freestyle (25.77 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (56.30 seconds). Toigo had two eighth-place finishes, in the 100 backstroke in 1 minute, 6.52 seconds and in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.21. Toigo got the eighth spot in the 100 backstroke by three hundredths of a second over Elkhart senior Lily Grove.
The top eight finishers in the trials qualify for the championship finals on Saturday. Those who placed ninth through 16th will swim in consolation finals.
Krebs and Toigo were part of Angola’s 400 freestyle relay that finished fifth in 4:02.99. The previous record was 4:03.15 that was set in 1995. The rest of Thursday’s record-setting team were seniors Hannah Conley and Yuwadee Sungkakham.
Angola qualified all three relay teams in championship finals and qualified for consolation finals in nine events.
The Hornets were sixth in both the 200 medley and the 200 freestyle relays.
McKenna Powers (100 breaststroke, 500 freestyle) and Hannah Conley (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle) each qualified for two consolation finals.
DeKalb qualified all of its relay teams in championship finals. Individually, senior Jala Collins led the Barons, qualifying for the championship final of the 100 breaststroke with by placing eighth in 1:13.93 and making the consolation final in the 200 individual medley by placing 11th in 2:32.81.
The Barons had seven consolation qualifiers. Seniors Adeline Gillespie (12th in 50 freestyle, 12th in 100 freestyle) and Mallory Jarrett (14th in 200 individual medley, 13th in 500 freestyle) qualified for two consolation finals each.
East Noble had two relays make championship finals. The 400 freestyle relay team of Dakota Rogers, Kylee Savoie, Meagan Kabrich and Paige Anderson was seventh in 4:28.64, and the 200 medley relay team of Anderson, Khloe Pankop, Kabrich and Rogers was eighth in 2:13.03.
The Knights had six consolation qualifiers. The 200 free relay team was 10th. Anderson was 11th in the 500 freestyle and 13th in the 100 breaststroke. The others were Rogers (14th, 200 free), Madelyn Fear (15th, 100 butterfly) and Kaitlyn Sparkman (16th, 100 butterfly).
It was a nice postseason debut for Eastside. Sophomore Madison Rohm and freshman Chloe Buss qualified for two consolation finals each. Rohm was 13th in the 200 freestyle in 2:20.44 and tied for 14th in the 100 freestyle in 1:02. Buss was 15th in the 500 freestyle in 6:21.88 and 15th in the 50 free in 28.22 secoonds.
