It’s safe to say these coaches were familiar with one another.
When DeKalb and East Noble battled in seventh-grade girls basketball in two games this month, sisters Bri (Rinehart) Malcolm and Baylee Rinehart were on opposite benches.
Baylee, a 2014 DeKalb graduate, coached her Barons to two wins over the Knights, coached by Bri, who graduated in 2012. The bragging rights belong to the younger sister, at least for this year.
It’s a friendly rivalry, and both share a similar approach to coaching. Both were presented chances to coach, and both are glad they gave it a shot.
Baylee had a job at Spiece in Fort Wayne, and worked with some of the players who came there.
“I was asked if I’d be interested in coaching. I thought I’d give it a shot and I’ve really enjoyed it,” she said.
Bri works at East Noble Middle School, and was asked to lead the seventh-grade team this season.
“They asked me this year to coach, and I’ve always wanted to, I just haven’t taken the plunge,” she said. “I tried it out and so far, I really love it.”
The sisters played for coach Nick David at DeKalb. David is now athletic director at East Noble High School, and his oldest daughter plays on Bri’s team. He’s had an influence on both sisters.
“We talk a lot and I get his perspective on how the girls are learning and growing,” Bri said.
“Not that I get to talk to him every day, like Bri does, but there is so much I take from him,” Baylee added. “I remember the things he taught us and the way he wanted us to play.”
Both enjoy working with the players beyond the game.
“It’s nice to see them grow both on and off the court,” Bri said. “You know what kind of students and what kind of people you want them to be, and a lot of that correlates to basketball.”
Ultimately I want to drive a bigger culture,” Baylee said. “There will be bumps in the road, and you have to be able to deal with things that go bad.
“But we have fun. We get after it, but we have fun.”
Baylee said all of the work that goes into coaching was a big discovery when she took up the craft.
“I don’t think the players and parents realize how much work goes into it, all the work behind the scenes,” Baylee said.
Along with game plans, she said coaches have to make sure everything is ready for game day. They have to arrange meals for the players and also keep track of their grades.
Both coaches stress that a player’s success is in large part up to them.
“My advice to any young player is to keep working hard,” Baylee said. “Don’t for a second let yourself get comfortable, because other players will come along and pass you.”
“There are going to be setbacks,” Bri said. “Do things on your own to make yourself better and become the player you want to be.”
