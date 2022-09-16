TODAY
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Angola, East Noble, Fremont and Westview at New Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.
Central Noble, Churubusco, DeKalb, Eastside, Garrett, Hamilton, Lakeland and Prairie Heights at West Noble Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Lakewood Park at South Adams Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola Sectional (Zollner), 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Angola at Canterbury Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Northrop Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Garrett at Wawasee Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lakeland at Goshen Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lakewood Park at Leo Invitational, 9 a.m.
Northwood and Bellmont at Angola 3-Way, 10 a.m.
Churubusco and West Noble at Tippecanoe Valley Invitational, 10 a.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Lakewood Park at Snider, 10 a.m.
NECC Tournament Final, Angola at Westview, 3 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Prairie Heights at Lakewood Park, 10 a.m. (completion of match suspended by weather on Aug. 20)
NECC Tournament Final, West Noble at Westview, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Manchester at Trine (at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 11 a.m.
Women, Wittenberg (Ohio) at Trine, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Ohio Wesleyan Tournament: vs. Ohio Wesleyan, 11 a.m.; vs. Anderson, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women at Hope (Mich.) Invitational, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Trine at Yellowjacket Invitational, Rochester, N.Y., 11:45 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Trine at Franklin, 1:30 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Whitko at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
Angola at Westview, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Bishop Luers, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Lakeland at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Columbia City at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Norwell at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
East Noble at Columbia City, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Snider at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Homestead at Angola, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Men and women, Anderson at Trine, 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.