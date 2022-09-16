TODAY

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Angola, East Noble, Fremont and Westview at New Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.

Central Noble, Churubusco, DeKalb, Eastside, Garrett, Hamilton, Lakeland and Prairie Heights at West Noble Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Lakewood Park at South Adams Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Angola Sectional (Zollner), 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Angola at Canterbury Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prairie Heights at Northrop Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Garrett at Wawasee Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lakeland at Goshen Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lakewood Park at Leo Invitational, 9 a.m.

Northwood and Bellmont at Angola 3-Way, 10 a.m.

Churubusco and West Noble at Tippecanoe Valley Invitational, 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Lakewood Park at Snider, 10 a.m.

NECC Tournament Final, Angola at Westview, 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Prairie Heights at Lakewood Park, 10 a.m. (completion of match suspended by weather on Aug. 20)

NECC Tournament Final, West Noble at Westview, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men, Manchester at Trine (at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 11 a.m.

Women, Wittenberg (Ohio) at Trine, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Ohio Wesleyan Tournament: vs. Ohio Wesleyan, 11 a.m.; vs. Anderson, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men and women at Hope (Mich.) Invitational, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Trine at Yellowjacket Invitational, Rochester, N.Y., 11:45 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Trine at Franklin, 1:30 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Whitko at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.

Angola at Westview, 5 p.m.

Churubusco at Bishop Luers, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Lakeland at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Columbia City at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Norwell at DeKalb, 7 p.m.

East Noble at Columbia City, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Snider at DeKalb, 7 p.m.

Homestead at Angola, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Men and women, Anderson at Trine, 3 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.