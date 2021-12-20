Prep Girls Basketball Hornets lose at Woodlan
WOODBURN — Angola lost to Woodlan 48-43 in a non-conference contest Monday night.
The Hornets (7-6) were paced by Kylie Caswell with 15 points. Lauren Leach added 14, while Alexis Stillman scored six points.
Dakotah Krohn had 15 points for the Warriors (10-3).
Woodlan won the junior varsity contest 41-40.
Prep Wrestling Parks leads Chargers at Rochester Invite
ROCHESTER — Nolan Parks led West Noble with a third-place finish in his weight class at Rochester’s John McKee Invitational Saturday.
The Chargers finished 11th as a team. Five West Noble wrestlers placed with top six finishes.
P.J. Bradley was fifth in his weight class. Gage Wroblewski, Chastin Lang and Mike LeCount all had sixth-place finishes.
