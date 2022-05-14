ANGOLA — Angola’s girls tennis team really made a run at Fairfield in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Friday at the Hornets’ Wright Courts. But the Falcons narrowly won the tournament over the second-place Hornets, 57-56.
The final two rounds of the tournament were moved from today to Friday. NECC athletic directors and coaches decided to make the move after seeing rain in the forecast for this afternoon.
Fairfield both won three position championships, from sophomore standout Addison Mast at No. 1 singles, junior Elyse Yoder at No. 3 singles, and senior duo of Kate McGuire and Iris Miller at No. 2 doubles.
Angola had its opportunity at No. 2 doubles when senior Kaylee Wise and junior Alli Christman took the first set from McGuire and Miller. But the Falcon duo rallied to beat Wise and Christman 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
That opportunity came with help from Westview, who finished third with 40 points. Warrior sophomore Maddie Stults came back from being sick for much of the week to maintain its No. 2 seed at No. 2 singles and break the trend of Falcons and Hornets in championship matches by defeating Fairfield senior and No. 3 seed Faith Bontrager in a semifinal match, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
Angola’s Ellie Aldred went on to defeat Stults in the championship match, 6-3, 6-0. Bontrager finished third.
Sisters Brea and Ava Harris continued its dominance by winning the No. 1 doubles championship for Angola. They only lost three games in the tournament, and that was when they swept Falcon junior Ella Branneman and Abby Gall in the final, 6-0, 6-3.
For the Warriors, Stults was the No. 2 singles runner-up. There were three positions Westview placed third, Paige Riegsecker at No. 1 singles to earn all-conference honors, and with both doubles teams, juniors Ella Clark and Ava Brown at No. 1 and the junior duo of Kamryn Miller and Ella Yoder at No. 2.
Prairie Heights was fourth with 30 points, followed by Lakeland (21), Fremont (15), Churubusco (11), Central Noble (6) and West Noble (4).
Senior Brooklyn Landis was third at No. 3 singles for the Panthers. The No. 4 seed rallied to beat No. 3 seed Bailey Kenner of Westview in the third-place match, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Heights had two fourth-place finishes with senior Katie Eash at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of senior tennis newcomers Alayna Boots and Caylee Bachelor.
The Lakers were led by a fourth-place finish from the No. 2 doubles team of freshmen Karris Romer and Sarah Smart.
Local NECC teams are preparing for sectionals, which begin the middle of the week. However, Churubusco is scheduled to host a dual against Wayne Tuesday before taking part in the Carroll Sectional.
Angola will host a sectional that includes Prairie Heights and Fremont. Westview, Lakeland, CN and West Noble will be at the East Noble Sectional. Both of those sectionals will start on Wednesday.
The sectional pairings will be announced Monday at 7 p.m. on IHSAAtv.org.
2022 Northeast Corner Conf. Girls Tennis Tournament
Friday at Angola Middle School
Thursday at Lakeland H.S.
Team scores
1. Fairfield 57, 2. Angola 56, 3. Westview 40, 4. Prairie Heights 30, 5. Lakeland 21, 6. Fremont 15, 7. Churubusco 11, 8. Central Noble 6, 9. West Noble 4.
Championship match results
Singles: 1. Addison Mast (FF) def. Elina Locane (A) 6-3, 6-1. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) def. Maddie Stults (WV) 6-3, 6-0. 3. Elyse Yoder (FF) def. McKenna Powers (A) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Brea Harris-Ava Harris (A) def. Ella Branneman-Abby Gall (FF) 6-0, 6-3. 2. Kate McGuire-Iris Miller (FF) def. Alli Christman-Kaylee Wise (A) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Third-place match results
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Katie Eash (PH) 6-2, 6-1. 2. Faith Bontrager (FF) def. Chloe Hilvers (FR) 6-0, 6-0. 3. Brooklyn Landis (PH) def. Bailey Kenner (WV) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) def. Caylee Bachelor-Alayna Boots (PH) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. 2. Kamryn Miller-Ella Yoder (WV) def. Karris Romer-Sarah Smart (LL) 6-3, 6-2.
Fifth-place match results
Singles: 1. Brooklynn Olinger (LL) def. Delaney Bock (FR) 8-4. 2. Kylee Leland (PH) def. Lilly Schackow (LL) 8-4. 3. Ayrianne Gaskill (FR) def. Allissa Powell (CH) 8-5.
Doubles: 1. Carly Rasbaugh-Amelia Trump (LL) def. Miriam Kline-Jalynn Skinner (CH) 8-3. 2. Samarah Orr-Katie Rheinheimer (PH) def. Reagan Baker-Addy Winget (CH) 8-6.
Seventh-place match results
Singles: 1. Naomi Leffers (CN) def. Kendall Stuckey (CH) 8-1. 2. Sarah Pilnock (CN) def. Kaylynn Boggess (CH) 9-8 (8-3). 3. Jeyda Brim (LL) def. Avery Phillips (CN) 8-6.
Doubles: 1. Alondra Salas-Jenny Moreno (WN) def. Lydia Replogle-Maddie Toner (CN), injury default. 2. Bethany Trinklein-Ashlyn Seigel (WN) def. Autumn Chilenski-Lana Banks (FR) 9-8 (8-4).
