I know, I know I’m late with my power rankings this week. But I was stuck in a muddy field and it took me longer than expected to make my way back to the KPC Media offices to get my rankings done.
However, due to some of the delays and postponements, I was able to see multiple games this past weekend. And boy, it was a little odd to see football being played before sunset.
Here’s my latest power rankings ahead of Week 7.
No. 1 East Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 6-0, 4-0 Northeast 8
Last Friday’s Result: The Knights shutout Norwell 35-0.
The Knights kept things rolling with a shutout win on the road last Friday. As I said last week, this defense keeps getting better and better which is a scary thing for teams in Class 4A. Especially, when you combine it with how good their offense is.
The only thing to hurt the Knights this season is themselves with turnovers and penalties. They had 11 penalties for 95 yards on Friday and two interceptions thrown. Luckily, this team is good enough to overcome those mistakes and still be dominant.
No. 2 West Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 6-0, 3-0 NECC Big
Last Saturday’s Result: The Chargers defeated Garrett 34-7.
The Chargers fall right in line with the Knights as a team that is getting better and better every week. After trailing 7-6 after the first quarter, they kept the Railroaders off the scoreboard for the rest of the game and scored 34 unanswered points.
West Noble clinched a share of the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division title with its win on Saturday, and it has an opportunity to win it outright this Friday’s homecoming game against Lakeland. It’s the first conference title for the Chargers since 2014. It would be a big accomplishment for this team, but they also have bigger goals that can be achieved in the postseason.
No. 3 DeKalb
Last week: 4
Record: 5-1, 3-1 NE8
Last Friday’s Result: The Barons beat Huntington North 26-7.
The Barons are 5-1 for the first time since 2001 when they started the season 5-0 and went on to finish the year 9-2. DeKalb flexed its muscle against Huntington North late Friday night and did it to the fullest extent.
The Barons’ defense only allowed 10 rushing yards by the Vikings while gaining 353 themselves. Huntington North’s offense is predicated on the run and to stop it in the fashion the Barons did is impressive, which is why I moved them up a spot in this week’s rankings.
Both Landon Miller and Tanner Jack were able to get loose and both rushed for over 150 yards. If DeKalb can produce like this on both sides of the ball consistently, it could be dangerous when sectional time rolls around.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: 3
Record: 4-2, 2-0 NECC Small
Last Saturday’s Result: The Blazers beat Prairie Heights 42-7.
Moving down the rankings is no knock against the Blazers, because they had an impressive win the Panthers on Saturday. Eastside has a dangerous three-headed monster on offense with quarterback Laban Davis and running backs Dax Holman and Matt Firestine.
Eastside’s offense generated almost 400 yards against Heights and a lot of the credit has to go to the offensive line that has helped produce those type of numbers on a weekly basis. The Blazers have scored at least 40 points in three different games this season, which is the first time since 2016. They scored at least 40 in six games in 2015 and still have time to reach that mark again.
No. 5 Churubusco
Last week: 5
Record: 5-1, 2-1 NECC Small
Last Saturday’s Result: The Eagles blitzed Fremont 62-19.
It was going to happen eventually, but I can’t believe it happened so soon. Jake Fulk has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for rushing yards this season. The senior is averaging 176.8 yards per game with 13 touchdowns. He is also averaging 9.1 yards per carry, which means majority of the time he gets the ball, he is going to get a first down.
Churubusco has big showdown with West Noble next Friday, but it can’t overlook its next opponent, rival Central Noble. Many might say this is a one-sided rivalry and those people have an argument. The Cougars have only beaten the Eagles once since 2003, which is when a 13-year winning streak began for ‘Busco.
Others considered: Angola, Fremont, Central Noble.
