FREMONT — On paper, there was little doubt as to which girls basketball team would walk away the winner in Tuesday night’s Northeast Corner Conference matchup between Garrett and Fremont.
After all, the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Class 3A No. 2 and Indiana Basketball Coaches Association No. 16 Railroaders have steamrolled just about every opponent this season disregarding three games they won by two possessions or less and their only loss to Class 4A No. 5 Noblesville.
What they had done to nearly everyone on their schedule, the exact opposite scenario applied when they traveled 40 minutes north to face the Eagles, as they threw everything but the kitchen sink at Garrett. But the Railroaders did just enough to win 47-35 and clinch at least a share of the NECC regular season title for the second straight year.
“I told our girls that we didn’t play great,” Railroaders coach Bob Lapadot said. “But we’ll learn from it. We’re conference champs. It’s okay to struggle and win. We’ll be fine.”
The feat by Garrett is something they haven’t accomplished since the 2004-05 season, and the Railroaders have a chance to clinch the title outright when they play at Lakeland Friday.
Garrett opened the game with a 6-2 lead with baskets by junior Bailey Kelham and senior Nataley Armstrong, though Fremont would answer with two straight scores from freshman Addy Parr and junior Natalie Gochenour.
After the Railroaders (22-1, 9-0 NECC) rattled off five straight points, Parr hit a 3-pointer towards the end of the first quarter to have the Eagles trail 11-9 going into the second.
Garrett built on its slim lead in the second quarter, but not by much, as the Eagles had an answer for every Railroaders score. The Eagles were down 26-20 at halftime and maintained that deficit in the third, down 33-27.
“Our coaches had a big concern seeing their 21-1 record and the talk we’ve heard about laying an egg to them,” Eagles head coach Scott Sprague said. “But I was pleasantly surprised with our team’s performance. We didn’t win, but we were predicted to lose by 33 and only lost by 12.”
A big factor that kept the Eagles in the game was foul trouble for Garrett. Kelham and senior Morgan Ostrowski each had three fouls by halftime and Ostrowski picked up her fourth with 5:49 left in the third quarter.
“If you can use a strategy that includes getting two of our best players three fouls in the first half and make everything you take and get us to miss everything…” Lapadot said, “If you can pull that off regularly, you’re going to be able to beat a lot of teams or stay close to a lot of teams.”
The final eight minutes were arguably the best eight minutes the Railroaders had played throughout the game, scoring the first eight of 10 points for the quarter and six of the last nine in the final four minutes to win by 12.
“Everybody gets so crazy if you don’t win by enough points,” Lapadot said. “Jada Rhonehouse is a heck of a player and she was bound and determined to will those young kids to get her a win on senior night.”
Garrett’s title-clinching victory spoiled Fremont’s senior night in the process, where they honored Rhonehouse and foreign exchange students Sara Vigano and Ana Morales.
“I thought the bench was very into the game, maybe the most I’ve seen them in throughout the season,” Sprague said. “I think they kind of realized the end of the season was coming and Jade’s career was ending, and so I thought that she and our team played really well. If we play like that, then we have a chance to win sectional.”
Armstrong led the Railroaders with a game-high 14 points and added seven rebounds. Kelham added 13 points, while senior Faith Owen finished with eight. Sophomore Makenna Malcolm had a team-high eight rebounds.
Rhonehouse led her Eagles with a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Gochenour had eight points and five rebounds.
Fremont ended its regular season at 6-15 overall, including 2-8 in the NECC. It will play Bethany Christian Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. in a first-round game of the Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional.
Garrett JV 40, Fremont 30
The Railroaders led 8-7 after the first quarter, 18-12 at halftime and 29-16 after the third. The Eagles fought back to make it a five-point game with under a minute to go, though Garrett was able to hang on late for the victory.
Garrett sophomore Kelsey Bergman finished with a game-high 15 points. Vigano and sophomore Elizabeth Curey led the Eagles with seven points each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.