ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University and its Black and Blue Border Brawl rival Adrian kicked off college football for 2020 in the NCAA Division III ranks Saturday afternoon at the Bulldogs’ Docking Stadium.
The Thunder built a two-touchdown lead early and held onto it in a 44-27 victory.
Sophomore running back Xaine Kirby rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries to lead Trine. His scoring run from six yards out with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter clinched the victory.
Junior Aaron Dean, an Eastside High School graduate, was part of two big plays on special teams for the Thunder early and late in the contest.
After a penalty took away a touchdown for the Bulldogs early in the first quarter, Adrian had to settle for a field goal attempt. That attempt was blocked by the Thunder, and Dean picked up the ball and ran 84 yards for a touchdown with 10 minutes, 39 seconds left in the first quarter.
Late in the fourth quarter, a punt from Trine freshman Braden Moore hit a Adrian player in front of the primary return guy. Dean recovered the fumble at the Bulldogs’ 14-yard line, and Kirby scored five plays later.
Former DeKalb Baron Colin Goebel made a big play on fourth down to keep a Thunder drive alive. He caught a pass from sophomore Alex Price for a 23-yard play and a first down. That set up a 7-yard touchdown run from Kirby. Trine led 14-0 after Ike Sheehan’s extra point kick with 5:41 left in the first quarter.
The Thunder also led by 14 points on two other occasions before Adrian drew within one on two Jack Wurzer touchdown passes.
Trine answered that second score in a hurry with a quick touchdown drive late in the third quarter to take a 35-27 lead.
Price threw for 129 yards and threw two touchdowns to Justin Engle. Sophomore Trystan McCreery, an East Noble graduate, started on the offensive line for Trine.
On defense, Tony Nikodemski made 12 tackles for the Thunder. Jaylyn Williams made 10 tackles, including seven solos and 1.5 sacks. Joseph Keefe made eight tackles, including 2.5 for loss.
Trine will host Manchester this coming Saturday at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium in Angola. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.