ANGOLA — Starting today, three Trine track and field athletes begin their competitions at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Junior Jake Gladieux returns as the defending national champion in the 400-meter hurdles and will seek a title in the 110 hurdles after failing to make the finals last season.
Senior Evie Miller will be making her third appearance at Nationals, competing in the 3,000 steeplechase and the 5,000 meters, two new events for her at the championships.
After earning third place in the hammer a season ago, senior Valerie Obear returns to try and earn a championship in the event, as well as competing in the discus.
“The last two weeks, I've allowed myself and everybody on staff to really focus on Jake, Val and Evie,” Thunder coach Josh Fletcher said. “It's been able to give us an opportunity and make sure we're giving them the most attention needed, needed to have success.”
Jake Gladieux
Gladieux returns to the SPIRE Institute looking to defend his title in the 400 hurdles after winning it in a time of 52.57 seconds. He is currently tied for the fifth-fastest time in DIII this season (52.37), behind two he defeated in the finals last year.
“He’s running times in practice that are 1-3 seconds better per rep than he was last year,” Fletcher said. “He’s in a great place and no one can predict how it’s going to finish, but I’d be pretty confident saying that he’s going to run faster than he did last year. Will that be a win? I don’t know, but he’s definitely more fit, more confident and more savvy than he was in 2021.”
While Gladieux has been considered a long hurdler, he has also proven to be among the best at short hurdles after having won the 60 hurdles indoor title back in March and earning a spot in the 110 hurdles this weekend.
“People kind of label him a long hurdler,” Fletcher said. “And for three or four weeks he led the nation in the 110, as well as being second in the 400 hurdles. So I think he’s kind of proven to the rest of the country that he is both a short and long hurdler.”
The 400 hurdles preliminaries are tonight at 6:25 p.m., with finals scheduled for Saturday at 2:25 p.m. The 110 hurdles preliminaries start Friday at 2:30 p.m., and the finals are Saturday at 1 p.m.
Evie Miller
Miller, who was just named the 2022 United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Great Lakes Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year for the outdoor season in addition to her indoor season award, actually qualified for five events in total (Including the 800, 1,500 and 10,000 meters), though ultimately chose to run the steeplechase and 5,000 as her best chances to win national titles or earn All-American status.
“Obviously we’re not going to do all five,” Fletcher said. “We’re just going to do the two of them, but it was a cool thing to say that she could have done all of them.”
Miller’s steeplechase time of 10:06.26 from the Indiana Invitational earlier this season ranks as the fastest time in NCAA Division III this year and is the second-fastest in DIII history. She has only ran the event three times this year and four times total for her career, the first time being in 2019.
“Ironically, in her fifth year here, our goal all along has been the steeplechase outdoors,” Fletcher said. “But if we go back to the spring of 2020, which nobody wants to go back to when the pandemic hit and the meet was cancelled, the plan was for her to run it that season.”
Fletcher continued, “And then last season, she was coming off an injury from indoors, so we felt the best chance in keeping her healthy was the 1,500 because she wasn’t at 100 percent and hurdling and jumping is tough on your legs.
Her season best in the 5,000 (16:26.99) ranks fifth in the nation at DIII and has yet to lose a race to same-level competition in anything above 1,500 meters.
Both will be new events for her at nationals, after having competed in the 800 and 1,500 in 2019 and the 1,500 in 2021.
“She’s a special athlete,” Fletcher said. “Trine University has been lucky to have her and I’m just excited to see her top off her career here in the next few days.”
Miller will run in the steeplechase preliminaries tonight at 7:10 p.m., with finals on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. She will race in the 5,000 meters Saturday at 3 p.m.
Valerie Obear
Last season, Obear was third at nationals in the hammer with a toss of 51.86 meters. This season, Obear has improved vastly, having thrown 59.50 meters, over a meter better than the national champion last year and the second longest throw of the season in NCAA DIII.
“Coach [Amanda] Cope and her have been really good at maximizing and squeezing out every possible meter and centimeter that she can get and is just very coachable,” Fletcher said. “She’s also put a lot of work in the weight room over the last calendar year and I’m just happy to see her perform and I know she’s going to be great.”
In discus, Obear holds the 15th longest throw in NCAA DIII at 44.10 meters, also an improvement from her last season’s best of 41.47 meters.
“People that know discus understand how finicky it can be and how it takes a lot of practice with a very small margin of error,” Fletcher said. “There’s been times when she couldn’t figure it out, but if she can figure out how to keep her hand and the disc flat, I think she can throw 40-44 meters and should be somewhere in the top eight.”
Obear’s discus event starts at 1 p.m. today, while the hammer is Saturday at 11 a.m.
In addition to Miller being awarded by the USTFCCCA, Trine’s Seth Ware was also recognized as the Great Lakes Region Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year, having also received the award from the indoor season.
