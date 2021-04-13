WATERLOO — Some big bats helped Angola overcome its first-inning blues.
The Hornets spotted DeKalb three runs in the bottom of the first in Monday’s softball contest, then fell behind again, but unloaded for 14 runs over their last three at-bats and took an 18-6 win over the Barons.
Both teams are making their way with youth and little experience, but the Hornets found a way to get their first win of the year.
“That first inning’s a killer to us every time,” Angola coach Dave Moyer said. “We gave up three runs, and we should have been out of the inning with no runs, really.
“We settled down and we stayed off the high pitch. We made some contact and made some plays.”
Angola trailed 5-4 after four innings, but regained the lead with three in the fifth, then cut loose with five in the sixth and six in the seventh. The Hornets had 14 hits and got help from DeKalb with seven walks and a hit batter.
“It’s our youth and inexperience showing,” Baron coach Darci Brown said. “We’ve just got to battle through adversity. We’re a team that’s sophomore strong.”
First baseman Alyssa Kyle went 4-for-5 for Angola (1-3), including a home run to center field in the second and a double. Center fielder Adison Campagna had three hits, including two-run doubles in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Senior Adriana Wilcox drove in three runs and classmate Vanessa Brandt-Cook had two RBIs.
DeKalb (0-3) got two hits each from Delaney Cox and Madison Greer.
The Barons loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth. Isabella Hansen drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, and Cox slapped a hit up the middle to plate another run and make it 5-4, DeKalb.
DeKalb mishandled a fly ball to start the fifth, however, and the Hornets followed with three straight hits, capped by Campagna’s first double, and took the lead for good.
The sixth began with three straight walks. Wilcox drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt and Campagna later chased two more runners home. Ten Hornets batted and six scored in the seventh inning, with five different players picking up RBIs.
“Our whole goal is we’ve got to be competitive. Once we’re competitive, we have a chance to pull it off,” Moyer said.
“We just had it tonight. I’m real happy with them. They make me glad I’m coaching them. They’ve brought the joy back.”
The Hornets had a rugged schedule to start with Huntington North, Columbia City and Northridge. They were tied 2-2 through three innings in the second game of a doubleheader with Northridge before the rains hit Saturday.
DeKalb used the bunt to start fast. Hansen was safe on an error, and Cox beat out her bunt for a hit. Jayla Brown and Lillian Cserep had run-scoring hits later in the inning, and Alizae Wolfe drove in a run with a groundout.
