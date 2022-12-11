FREMONT — Coach Josh Stuckey preaches toughness for his Fremont Eagles, and their toughness was put to the test against DeKalb Saturday night.
Battling foul trouble and playing without talented junior Brody Foulk, the Eagles saw DeKalb go on a 10-point run to start the second half and their five-point lead become a five-point deficit.
Whoever Stuckey put in seemed to the make the plays the Eagles needed, and they recovered to build a 10-point lead and went on to a 59-53 win, their third in a row.
“I was proud of our kids,” Stuckey said. “They never lost faith in what we’re doing. To be up the whole game is one thing, but when you’re up and you lose that lead, and not lose it by one point but four or five points, then to fight back and be up by 10, I’m so proud of those kids.
“They’re so tough. We talk a lot about Fremont toughness is a different type of toughness.”
It starts with point guard Corbin Beeman, whose penetration hurt the Barons all night. He had to leave the game for part of the fourth quarter after drawing his fourth foul. DeKalb limited Fremont’s three-point prowess, but the Eagles consistently did damage inside.
“They did a good job of closing us out and running us off the three-point line,” Stuckey said. “We’re used to getting a lot of threes and they didn’t let us (5-of-12).
“Corbin Beeman, you can’t get anybody to stay in front of that kid. He gets by his man and he makes good decisions when he gets by him. We tried to find what we liked and tried to attack it, and it all ended up working out for us.”
Gage Cope had 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting to lead Fremont (4-1), while Ethan Bontrager put in 11 and Connor Slee scored nine. Beeman had five assists to go with his seven points.
DeKalb (0-5) was led by 12 points from Braiden Boyd, 10 from Alex Leslie and nine from Caden Pettis. Pettis had eight rebounds and Leslie had six assists.
Caden Hinkle’s three-point play got the Barons within 13-11 as the second quarter began, but Fremont answered with an 11-3 run to go up 24-14.
After closing within five at the half, Donnie Wiley sparked the Barons with a three to start the second half. Leslie set up Boyd for a basket and Pettis had a three-point play as the guests went up 33-28.
DeKalb managed only a three by Kiefer Nagel the rest of the quarter, however, and Fremont had restored a 10-point margin at 41-31 when the period ended.
“We had a good effort to start the second quarter and a good effort to start the third quarter. We just can’t sustain what we do,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “We had decent effort at times but not for 32 minutes. It was maybe half a game.
“We talk about things we do in practice that we don’t do in games. We had numerous layups that we tried to scoop or tried to shoot too quickly. Our margin is so small. We’ve got to make our free throws, we’ve got to make our layups, and if we do that, maybe we feel better about ourselves and then we start hitting our shots.”
The Barons were just 4-of-18 from three. Neither team had a good night at the charity stripe with DeKalb going 7-of-13 and Fremont hitting 8-of-22.
DeKalb was wary of Fremont’s outside shooting, but Beeman’s penetration was too much to overcome.
“We just couldn’t keep 3 in front of us,” Beasley said. “They shoot the ball so well. They rely on their draw and kick and we tried to take the three-point line away, but we just gave them way too many layups.
“We’re frustrated. We’ve got to dig deep, we’ve got to keep going, we’ve got to figure it out.”
Fremont also won the junior varsity game 35-29. Ethan Grimm had nine points and Cayden Hufnagle added seven for the Eagles. Brady Culler scored a game-best 11 for DeKalb and Will Weber scored nine.
