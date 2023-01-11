HUNTERTOWN — DeKalb made another second-half push against Carroll Tuesday night.
As in Saturday's loss at New Haven, however, the Barons couldn't make it all the way back, and the Chargers stayed safe with some strong defense in claiming a 56-47 win.
The Barons (0-10) had 15 turnovers against the quickness and long reach of the Charger defenders in the first half and trailed 29-13 at halftime. DeKalb made it a game with a 13-4 surge over the last five minutes of the third quarter during which it gave the Chargers only one basket.
Alex Leslie hit four threes and scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the quarter, which ended with Carroll ahead 42-34.
The Chargers (5-3) turned the tables and stopped the Barons without a basket for nearly half the fourth frame as they pushed the lead back to double digits. The final score was as close as DeKalb got.
"We won the fourth quarter, and we feel that's important. We try to win every quarter," Carroll coach Ryan Abbott said. "We got blitzed in the third quarter but we came back and won the fourth."
Jaxon Pardon had 18 points, Cannen Houser scored 13 and Drelyn Truesdale added nine for the Chargers. After Leslie, Caden Pettis scored 11 and Braiden Boyd with eight were the next leading scorers for DeKalb.
"Alex has been shooting every morning," said DeKalb coach Marty Beasley, who coached the Chargers for 16 years. "He shot it very well this morning, he was stroking it. He had four threes, and we probably should have tried to get him more.
"I'm proud of the kids' effort the second half. One of these games, we have come out with that fire right from the start."
The Chargers scored several times off steals and deflected passes early.
"We had a lot of turnovers where we'd get the rebound and we weren't strong with the ball, and they'd knock it out of our hands and get layups," Beasley said. "That's something we've got to get better at."
Carroll had eight threes from five different players.
"We feel we're very balanced," Abbott said. "We have a lot of scoring threats and we think that makes us hard to defend."
The Chargers took the junior varsity game 55-24. Tyler Morris had 10 points and David Callison scored seven. Brady Culler had a game-high 12 for the Barons and Bowen Minehart scored eight.
DeKalb won the freshman game 34-28 behind 12 points from Grayden Pepple and nine from Zeke Penrod. Cole Lambert scored a game-best 15 to lead Carroll.
