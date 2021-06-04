INDIANAPOLIS — Four area individuals made the podium at Friday’s IHSAA Boys Track and Field State Finals at Ben Davis High School.
Angola’s duo of Izaiah Steury and Garrett Sauter, Lakewood Park’s Zach Collins and Churubusco’s Riley Buroff all had medal-earning performances on the biggest stage of the season.
Steury finished in fourth place at 9:13.81 in the 3,200-meter run, but his performance did not exceed his expectations going into the race.
“It really wasn’t the greatest. I’m not really too happy. I’m not sure really what happened,” Steury said. “I don’t even know what to say about it. It’s pretty awful, the feeling right now. There’s nothing I can change about getting fourth place.”
Steury led after two laps before Whiteland’s Will Jefferson and Carmel’s Kole Mathison, who battled Steury at the cross country state finals last October, passed him and opened up a wide gap that was too much to overcome.
“I think when I left off the gas, I don’t know if I had doubt in my mind that I couldn’t keep up,” Steury said. “I just faded away.”
Steury has one more sports season left in his prep career, the 2021 fall season, and he’ll try to put this performance in the past and look forward to defending his cross country state championship.
“Getting fourth is alright. It’s not exactly what we planned for, but all I can say is to keep my head up and go on from this season to continue to further better myself,” Steury said.
Sauter was the last to qualify for the finals of the 110-meter hurdles after finishing fourth in his heat. In the final, he was able to keep going as two other participants tumbled to the track and Sauter finished seventh with a time of 14.95 seconds.
“I’m just grateful to come out here and participate in this year’s state event. It means a lot. I got to run against some great kids this year,” Sauter said. “I didn’t run as well as I wanted to. I was battling a little hamstring strain since regionals. I felt good coming out here today, but I didn’t run as well as I know I can do.”
Just being at the state finals was a surprise for Collins, and he surprised himself a little more with a sixth-place finish in the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.85 seconds, which is a new Lakewood Park record.
“It feels pretty good. I didn’t think I’d make it this far,” Collins said. “It was my first year and I had a lot of work to do.”
Collins considers himself a strong finisher, but on Friday, it was his start that earned him a ribbon.
“It was my best race probably. I got a good start. Usually my starts aren’t that good, but this time I focused really hard on it. In the past two weeks, that’s all I’ve worked on,” Collins said.
Buroff ran in the second heat of the 400-meter dash and finished in fourth place in that heat. His time ended up being good enough for ninth overall in a time of 49.69 seconds.
“It feels good as a sophomore getting up there with the other big guys,” Buroff said.
Buroff’s time beat his personal record and set a new school record. With two years left in his prep career, he has his eyes set on being at the top of the podium instead of at the bottom.
“It’s good. I know where I’m at, and I have to keep working harder so I can get to the top,” Buroff said.
Churubusco’s Hunter Bianski just missed the podium in the shot put. He finished in 10th place with a throw of 54-4. Angola’s Tim Macomber placed 17th in the event at 50-11. Macomber also finished in 16th in the discus with a throw of 151-1.
The East Noble 4x800 relay team of Lucas Diehm, Kayden Fuller, Kyler Corbin and Wesley Potts finished in 14th overall with a time of 8:11.19.
Central Noble’s Ethan Brill placed 18th in the pole vault at the height of 13 feet, and his teammate Clayton Kirkpatrick finished 14th in the 110 hurdles in 15.17 seconds. Buroff came in tied for 21st in the high jump at 6-0. West Noble’s Jalen Gonzalez ended up in 24th in the 200 dash at the time of 23.3 seconds.
Carmel won the team title with 68 points, ahead of second place Brownsburg at 43.
