Coronavirus
Steury was so extraordinary, it made the story of 2020 take a step back.
Since mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic has been a worldwide problem, killing thousands upon thousands and changing life as we know it. It has especially affected sports at all levels, from the Olympics and the pros to youth sports.
High school sports was stopped by COVID-19 in Indiana for the entire spring season and after the sectional round of the boys basketball state tournament.
Boys sectional finals were played on March 7. Professional sports leagues were tracking the pandemic and the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball jointly announced on March 9 that their teams would be required to limit locker room access to players, coaches, general managers, and team and public relations staffers and exclude the media.
The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Spring training baseball games were canceled on March 12. Major college conference basketball tournaments were being canceled all over around that time.
However, the IHSAA chose to hold its state gymnastics finals at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie on March 14 without fans.
Judges, meet workers, competitors and coaches and some statewide media were allowed. The gymnasts were cheering for each other. Competing from local teams were DeKalb's Lauren Blythe, Kristen Azzue and Sarah Boyd and Angola's Audrey Wilkinson. Hornet Ashtyn Evans qualified to compete on the uneven bars, but was injured in practice on March 13 and unable to compete.
The IHSAA tried to keep the boys basketball tournament going. It said on March 12 the tournament would continue with limited spectators, then postponed the tournament the next day. The IHSAA canceled the tournament on March 19.
The IHSAA canceled the spring sports season on April 2. That announcement was made not long after Indiana Superintendent of Public Education Dr. Jennifer McCormick announced that all Indiana K-12 schools would have no in-person instruction for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
With better understanding of the virus, and despite some major hot spots like the Indianapolis area and the Region in the northwest corner, the IHSAA pushed forward with fall sports with new commissioner Paul Neidig at the helm. Neidig knew there would be bumps in the road and there have been a lot in the fall and so far this winter season due to positive COVID tests and contact tracing.
The Indianapolis Star and Associated Press reported that seven football teams, 15 volleyball teams and six soccer teams had their postseasons end before they began because players tested positive for the virus or had to quarantine due after close contact. Some had to forfeit tournament contests along the way.
The only local case of a fall sports team having its season end at any point along the postseason trail due to COVID issues was the Prairie Heights boys cross country team, who was unable to participate in the West Noble Sectional on Oct. 10 because it was in quarantine.
In the fall and winter, COVID-19 has created scheduling issues. Athletic directors are often choosing to replace postponed games sooner than later instead of rescheduling them to avoid playing the bulk of a team's schedule later in the season. Teams don't want to be playing around four games a week for the final couple of weeks of the regular season prior to sectional.
COVID also created a lot of matchups you would not normally see.
Football powers meet challenge
Two area prep football programs that reached for the stars didn’t quite make it that high in 2020.
Both still continued to raise the standard for future teams and made plenty of memories while enjoying successful seasons.
East Noble had lost 20 seniors from a hugely talented class that reached the Class 4A state championship game the year before. That experience carried over and helped younger players grow up through the season which wasn’t without its challenges.
The Knights went 9-4 and won a second consecutive sectional title before they were through.
At Eastside, the Blazers came off a 10-win season and a sectional title with many important pieces still in place. An explosive offense and dominating defense led to a repeat Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division title and plenty of excitement for the fans.
In the end, the Blazers fell short in the sectional final, losing a wild 56-49 shootout to eventual Class 2A state runner-up Bishop Luers.
Among the many teams shuffling their schedules due to COVID, East Noble picked up a game against 6A powerhouse Penn. The Kingsmen scored in the last minute to claim a slim 30-24 victory.
Two more losses followed against two of the Northeast 8 Conference’s best. The Knights, however, started to get some injured players back and gained momentum after the three-game slide.
They had to fight off a strong challenge from rival DeKalb in the sectional semifinals.
A dominating defensive effort helped them avenge an earlier loss to Leo for the sectional title, before they fell short against Marion in the regional.
Eastside didn’t disappoint with another 10-win season, the first Blazer team in history to achieve that feat back-to-back.
The Blazers also accepted a challenge provided by a schedule rearrangement, and took on 5A Concord, which scored in the final minute to force overtime and went on to hand Eastside its only regular-season loss.
Throw out that game, and from Week 3 through the first two rounds of the sectional, the Blazers allowed just 21 points.
Then came the unbelievable offensive spectacular at Luers, in which the Blazers and Knights teamed up for more than 1,000 yards of offense. Eastside’s rushing attack and Luers’ passing game both were unstoppable.
Eastside didn’t get another crack at the regional, which it wanted so badly after a disheartening loss to eventual state runner-up Eastbrook the year before.
Consider that this group of Blazers scored more points that any other, rushed for more yards than any other and posted more shutouts than any other, and 2020 will be year on which Eastside fans will love to look back for a long time.
A great day to be a Railroader
Garrett wrestling fans were basking in the light reflecting off the regional championship trophy.
They milled about on the Carroll gym floor, happy to be part of the school's first-ever regional win in the sport.
The conversation gradually shifted to what would happen that evening, however. A few hours later, Garrett's girls basketball team was going up against Woodlan for the 3A sectional championship at Concordia.
Sure enough, the Lady Railroaders delivered with a basket in the final seconds for a heart-stopping win over Woodlan.
For the fans? Another trophy, more pictures, more celebrating — twice in one day.
Garrett's wresters already had made history with the school's first sectional title one week earlier. They went to the regional down 4 1/2 points to Snider entering the finals.
The Railroaders stepped up with five wins to surge past Snider and host Carroll and lift the trophy at the end.
Coach Nick Kraus praised a selfless effort, with his wrestlers going all out for pins and points rather than playing it safe for a good draw at the following week's semistate.
Garrett's girls weren't supposed to be champions in one of the roughest sectionals in Class 3A. Concordia, as the host, was a forgone conclusion as the winner. If not the Cadets, it would certainly be a talented and seasoned Angola squad.
Even Woodlan, with 18 wins, was overlooked.
Both the Railroaders and Warriors had big runs early, and it was close to the finish.
Garrett had a four-point lead slip away, but Faith Owen hit the tying free throw. Then it was Morgan Ostrowski's bucket with three seconds left that made the Railroaders champions for the second time that day.
Two teams, two trophies, one Saturday. Garrett had a very nice weekend.
Charlie Yoder ends great prep career
Westview basketball has produced some really good players in its history, but Charlie Yoder might be the best of them all. Heck, he's arguably the best boys basketball player to come out of the KPC Media Group area.
He stepped on the court his freshman year and proceeded to dominate the next four seasons. His skill, toughness, intelligence on the basketball court was rarely outmatched.
Yoder finished his career for certain in the top 30 on the list of Indiana career scoring leaders. He was one of three 2020 graduate to be among the top 30 scorers all-time. The others were Johnell Davis from Gary 21st Century with 2,228 points and Braxton Barnhizer from Lafayette Jefferson with 2,167 points.
Yoder is currently 28th after Blackford senior standout Luke Brown passed Yoder early this season. Brown has 2,260 points before playing two games in the Hall of Fame Classic on Wednesday.
During his senior season, he passed the likes of Concord's Shawn Kemp, New Castle's Steve Alford, DeKalb's Luke Recker and Churubusco's Jeff Perlich.
Yoder is currently playing at a Spire Institute before heading to the University of the Incarnate Word, located in San Antonio, Texas for the 2021-2022 season.
In Westview program history, Yoder is the leader in career points (2,163), points in a season (734), first for points in a single game (52) and first in career block shots (144). He also set the school record for assists per game at 5.6. Yoder ended up second in career rebounds (744) and steals (254).
In his final season, he averaged 27.3 points, 11 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Area's NCAA Division I surge
A bunch of rural small-town area schools produced some major talent in 2020, and Yoder was part of that.
Angola's Hanna Knoll (women's basketball at Central Michigan), Garrett's Logan Smith (volleyball at Jacksonville State, Alabama) and Lakeland's Bailey Hartsough (volleyball at Western Carolina), Madison Keil (golf at Valparaiso) and Keirstin Roose (softball at Coastal Carolina) also signed with NCAA Division I programs.
West Noble graduate Brandon Pruitt will be playing linebacker this spring as a freshman at NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program Western Illinois. His first verbal commitment for football was with Western Illinois, then he changed his mind and signed with the Naval Academy.
Westview graduate Grace Hales was selected as an All-Missouri Valley Conference honorable mention and an all-conference scholar-athlete honorable mention in 2020 to cap off her senior basketball season at Valparaiso. She is now a graduate assistant coach with the Crusader women's team.
Worth noting, even though his athletic career has ended, two-time state wrestling runner-up and 2020 Garrett High School graduate Clayton Fielden is attending the U.S. Military Academy. Fielden accepted the appointment to West Point from U.S. Rep. Jim Banks.
Basketball coaching carousel
There are 28 high school basketball head coaching jobs in the North Zone of the KPC Media Group coverage area. Thirteen of them changed hands during the sport's 2020 offseason.
It all started when Ed Bentley resigned at Angola midseason in early February after leading the Hornets to 120 wins, two Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championships and two Class 3A sectional titles in a little over seven and a half seasons.
Bentley checked the structure, discipline and deep love of basketball boxes at Westview. That school board approved his hiring as boys basketball coach on May 14, replacing Rob Yoder.
The big reason Rob Yoder stepped away was to watch son Charlie play college basketball. Rob added to the great Westview tradition, winning 303 games, nine sectionals, four regionals and a semi-state title in 17 seasons.
Bentley is flourishing with the Warriors and has developed a diverse offensive attack that is averaging 66 points per game. Westview is 5-1, and has taken out the biggest threats to Northeast Corner Conference supremacy in Central Noble and Churubusco to start league play at 3-0. Bentley returns to Angola with the Warriors Saturday night.
Rob is not the only basketball coaching Yoder to leave a great legacy at Westview in 2020. Randy Yoder retired from the girls post in late May after 26 seasons. His Warriors won 353 games and seven sectional titles and were the Class 2A state runners-up in 2006.
Westview leadership did not look far to find a seasoned coach to replace Randy Yoder. Boys junior varsity coach Ryan Yoder was officially hired on June 11. He has been a boys head coach at Lakeland and Hamilton.
The Lakers made a couple of coaching changes. Longtime assistant basketball coach Dale Gearheart replaced Dan Huizenga as girls coach. With Nick Burlingame returning home to Angola to coach the Hornet girls after Brandon Appleton switched to lead the AHS boys, longtime community member Chris Keil, an East Noble and Tri-State University graduate, became Lakeland's boys basketball coach.
Kellene Pepple stepped down as Churubusco girls coach in June and is Burlingame's varsity assistant coach at Angola. Respected Fort Wayne basketball trainer and longtime Fort Wayne South Side girls assistant coach David Goodwell was hired on July 20 to replace Pepple.
New area coaches had homecomings in most cases. Along with Burlingame and Ryan Yoder, Shawn Kimmel (East Noble girls), Jeff Burns (West Noble girls), Noah Stuckey (DeKalb girls), Josh Stuckey (Fremont boys), Bill Morr (Prairie Heights girls) and Justin McKnight (Hamilton boys) were all hired to be head coaches at their alma mater in 2020.
Burns replaced the retired Dale Marano, who won 188 games in 14 seasons and coached a variety of sports in the West Noble School Corporation for 34 years. He led the Charger girls cagers to a 3A sectional title in 2019, an NECC Tournament crown in 2014 and an NECC regular season title in 2009.
Westview tennis makes another deep state run
A year after making it to the IHSAA State Finals, the Warriors backed it up with an appearance in the semi-state round.
Westview finished with a 21-3 record, including a 3-2 loss to Concord that the Warriors avenged later on in the regional at Concord to win the regional crown for the second consecutive season. The other losses were to Penn at the Concord Invitational and Homestead at the Homestead Semi-State.
Will Clark and Brady Hostetler were as dominant as any No. 1 doubles team in the area. They finished 26-1, including 8-0 in the NECC regulars season, and the pair won the No. 1 doubles title in the conference tournament. They made the All-District 2 Team and were All-State honorable mentions by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Westview also had No. 1 singles player Isaiah Hostetler, Elijah Hostetler at No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles Brennan Beachy and Tim Brandenberger and Isaac Rogers at No. 2 doubles. The Warriors won at all five positions at the NECC Tournament.
Westview also won its fifth straight sectional championship when it beat West Noble 5-0 on Oct. 3. Warrior coach Tyler Miller was named KPC's Coach of the Year for the fourth straight time this past season.
Tom Schermerhorn survives bout with COVID-19
West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn's battle with COVID-19 was a long one.
Schermerhorn was hospitalized at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne on Monday, March 30 after his energy levels dropped significantly the day before. He tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, April 1.
Schermerhorn was in the intensive care unit for 26 days, and after he tested negative for COVID-19, he transitioned to a rehab facility and remained there for roughly a week.
The long-time West Noble athletic director was able to get back to the comforts of home after a long battle with COVID-19. He was welcomed with a police and fire truck escort that went from the Sparta United Church of Christ on U.S. 33 in Kimmell to West Noble High School, where the parking lot was filled with people.
Schermerhorn is back to his regular duties as athletic director and can be seen with at West Noble athletic events with a big smile on his face.
Trine University finds a way to play
Thunder athletic director Matt Land had to make some heartbreaking phone calls in March to tell some of his student athletes to come back to Angola. That included the women's basketball team, who was preparing for its Sweet 16 third-round game in Maine against Bowdoin College in the NCAA Division III Tournament, and women's distance running standout Evie Bultemeyer, who was one of the leading contenders to win a Division III national championship in the mile in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Trine spring sports teams were back from completing spring trips during the first week of March. The Thunder baseball team had one of its best starts in program history, winning all eight of its games in central Florida in a 9-2 start before flying north.
The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Trine's conference for most of its sports, announced the cancellation of the spring sports season due to the coronavirus on March 12. The MIAA announced on July 30 that its school presidents voted to postpone conference competition and conference tournaments for fall sports due to ongoing concerns with the virus pandemic.
From president Earl Brooks on down, Trine collectively found a way to play sports in the fall and the winter safely, albeit in an abbreviated manner. Comprehensive testing and cleaning of facilities have been key.
As it was with high school sports, Trine pushed through despite bumps. Some sports teams played more than others.
Women's soccer played eight matches and went 7-1. Men's soccer played six matches, including a scrimmage with Bethel, and went 4-1 in the fall.
The football team won at Adrian 44-27 on Oct. 3 and over Manchester 37-0 at home on Oct. 10, but had two games and a scrimmage canceled along the way.
The men's basketball and men's hockey teams had positive COVID tests that disrupted the fall semester portion of their schedules.
The men's cagers had several games scheduled, but only played two, a 66-59 home win over Adrian on Nov. 6 and an 81-45 win at Mount St. Joseph, Ohio, on Nov. 13. A home game with NCAA Division I Western Michigan scheduled for just after Thanksgiving was canceled due to the Thunder's COVID issues. The team was tested often and went over two and a half months without having a positive test.
The women's basketball team returned about everybody from last season's Sweet 16 team, but has only played two games, earning road wins over Michigan NAIA programs on one weekend, 66-43 over Lawrence Tech on Nov. 7 and 69-61 at Siena Heights on Nov. 8.
Fall MIAA seasons are scheduled to start conference play this coming March. The MIAA has yet to announce how it will proceed with winter sports. The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association, the conference for the Thunder's NCAA hockey teams announced last week that it endorses a plan to resume competition in the winter of 2021. But a highly-respected NCHA member St. Norbert, Wisconsin, has opted out of playing men's and women's hockey this winter.
Over 30 NCAA Division III conferences postponed fall sports in 2020. Some have went on to cancel the fall sports season, and even already canceled winter sports season, while allowing teams from member schools to be at the very least in an limited amount of competition at the discretion of individual institutions. Trine bucked the trend of calling off seasons and found a different way to make the student athlete experience significant and special.
“We would rather be proactive than reactive,” Land said in the presidents’ suite at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium on July 31. “The university has jumped on board and is telling all of our student-athletes what we think they do is important.
“It’s not just an exciting time because of what we are doing through a pandemic. It’s what we do at Trine University, and we choose to lead,” he added. “The win is playing games this year. We want to carry the flag for everybody else that can’t.”
Honorable mention: Wrestling is also for the girls
Area high school wrestling programs joined much of the state last winter in making a concerted effort to get girls competing on the mat. It was more than throwing girls into lineups for forfeit victories where opponents did not have a wrestler able to matchup.
But girls wrestling has grown enough in Indiana where girls are wrestling girls for regional and state championships. The fourth annual Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals took place on Jan. 17 at Memorial Gymnasium in Kokomo.
An area girl took part in a state meet for the first time and placed as East Noble senior Jazmin Belhumeur finished sixth out of eight girls in the 152-pound weight class. She was 1-2 in the state finals, defeating Penn's Hailey Hicks 1-0 in a consolation semifinal match.
Belhumeur was fourth in the North Regional at Maconaquah on Jan. 10, going 1-2 that day. She was one of four area girls to wrestle in the regional. The others were Garrett's Laylah Hicks and Ella Tapia and Central Noble's Kieandra DeWitt.
That trend is continuing this season. Central Noble has two state-ranked girls in DeWitt at 113 and Angelina Clay at 98.
In a dual meet ravaged by forfeits on Dec. 9, the only actual match between Eastside and visiting Fort Wayne North Side made history. Blazer freshman Timmery Rutter became the first Eastside girl to win by pin in a varsity match when she pinned Legend Caden Turner in 4 minutes, 14 seconds in a 145-pound match.
Trine University introduced women's wrestling late in 2020. Freshman Riley Morrison of Princeton, Texas, was the first woman in school history to wrestle when she took part in the Adrian College Women's Open on Nov. 15 in Michigan.
Morrison placed fourth at 116 and became the first Thunder women's wrestler to win a match when she defeated Bulldog freshman Jo Medina by technical fall 10-0 in 73 seconds. Morrison went 1-3 in the tournament.
The first match for a Thunder women to wrestle in was Morrison being pinned by Adrian freshman Jaryn Strong in 2:59. Morrison followed up that first match with the win over Medina in round 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.