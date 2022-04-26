Prep Softball Fremont sweeps Southwood
WABASH — Fremont defeated Southwood 11-3 and 13-6 Saturday.
In game one, Jenny Martin, Sydney Hinchcliffe and winning pitcher Khloe Glendening had two hits and two runs batted in apiece for the Eagles. Jada Rhonehouse, Lexi Stevens and Rylee Goetz scored two runs apiece. Martin had a double.
Glendening went the distance pitching. She allowed one earned run and six hits, struck out 10 and walked none.
In game two, Sammy Meyers was 3-for-5 with four runs scored for Fremont. Glendening was 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored. Rhonehouse and Kate Gannon each drove in three runs.
Hinchcliffe scattered nine hits and two walks in a complete game win for the Eagles. She allowed two earned runs and struck out four.
Cougars 1-1 in Concordia Invite
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble went 1-1 in the Concordia Invitational Saturday. The Cougars lost to Heritage 7-2 in a semifinal game, then beat New Haven 19-1 in five inning in the third-place game.
In the consolation game, CN scored 11 runs in the second inning.
The Cougars had 16 hits, including triples from Kyleigh Egolf, Libby Goldey, Neveah Schoup and Haddi Hile. Abby Hile was the winning pitcher.
Against the Patriots, Central Noble only had four hits. Goldey, Abby Hile, Haddi Hile and Kierra Bolen had the Cougar hits.
Lakewood Park beats Snider
AUBURN — Lakewood Park defeated Snider 8-4 on Monday.
Presleigh Burkhart pitched a complete game for LPC and finished with seven strikeouts. Megan Knox scored three runs, Aubree Page had two hits and Ava West scored a pair of runs.
East Noble game pushed back
HUNTINGTON — Due to inclement weather, East Noble’s softball game at Huntington North was postponed until Friday. The game is set to start at 5:30 p.m.
Prep Baseball Fremont sweeps Hornets
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Angola 9-2 in game two Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Brody Foulk and Jacob Wagner had two hits each for the Eagles. Corbin Beeman and Nick Miller each scored two runs. Ethan Bock drove in two runs.
Foulk started pitching allow two runs (one earned) on two hits over three innings. Cayden Hufnagle and Isaac Hirschy each pitched two scoreless innings of relief, with Hufnagle getting credit for the win.
Micah Steury drew three walks and Brayden Mowery had two hits for the Hornets. Eli Hendrickson was the starting and losing pitcher. Angola scored single runs in the second and third innings.
Panthers pile up runs in win
SOUTH BEND — Lakewood Park picked its third win of the season with a 39-0 win over South Bend Career Academy on Monday.
Corbin White had himself a day, going 3-for-6 with a triple, home run and five runs batted in. Elias Chaffee had five hits and three RBIs. Wesley Harms had five RBIs on four hits, including a double.
Andrew Clevenger had three hits, and Nick Wadman, Gabe Dager and Carson Lyons each had a pair of base knocks.
Carson Boles pitched four innings, allowed a hit and struck out 11.
EN reserves earn three shutouts
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble junior varsity team earned a pair of shutouts over the weekend. They beat South Side 14-0 on Friday then blanked Garrett 13-0 on Saturday. On Monday, they downed West Noble 10-0 in six innings.
Against the Archers, Hunter Cole led the Knights with three hits. Parker Kerr, Jacob Ramey and Luke Mast each had two hits. Jordan Borders had two runs batted in.
Kerr pitched four scoreless innings, allowed a hit with six strikeouts. Cole Thompson tossed a perfect inning of relief with a pair of putouts.
Against the Railroaders, Kerr, Gunner Willey, Jackson Leedy and Taylor Cordial each had two hits. Willey and Kerr each had two RBIs.
Keegan Corbin pitched five innings, gave up two hits and struck out eight. Cole Strick went two innings and had three strikeouts.
Leedy and Strick led the way against the Chargers, each with two hits. Ramey, Strick and Alex Brennan each doubled.
Cordial pitched four innings, allowed two hits and had nine strikeouts. Drake Bruce tossed two innings and struck out three.
Prep Boys Golf Westview splits in three-way
MIDDLEBURY — Westview lost to host Northridge but defeated Trinity Greenlawn in a tri-match Monday.
The Raiders finished with a team score of 158, the Warriors scored 176 and the Titans came in at 188.
Westview’s Silas Haarer was the individual medalist with a two-under par 34.
College Track & Field MIAA honors Livingston, Spohn
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine’s Haley Livingston and Greysen Spohn were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Outdoor Track Athletes of the Week for their efforts last week.
Livingston set new school records in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at 14.57 seconds and in the 400 hurdles at 1 minute, 5.83 seconds at the Little State Championships Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan in Marion. The sophomore from Fort Worth, Texas, won the 400 hurdles and was fourth in the 100 hurdles.
On the men’s side, Spohn was second in the 100 hurdles at Little State in 14.72 seconds, which the 21st fastest time in the country in NCAA Division III, according to the Track & Field Results Reporting System. The senior from Peru was also third in the high jump.
College Softball MIAA honors Ellie Trine
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University junior outfielder Ellie Trine was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Position Player of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts.
Trine hit .684 last week with 13 hits, four stolen bases and two runs batted in. The Kokomo native was also perfect defensively with four putouts in helping the Thunder to a 5-1 record last week.
College Lacrosse Thunder women dominate Scots
ALMA, Mich. — Trine’s women’s lacrosse team jumped out to a 12-4 lead after one quarter at Alma and went on to beat the Scots 23-8 in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association action Sunday afternoon.
Liv Ghent had seven goals for the Thunder (9-3, 4-1 MIAA), and freshman Calista Richmond had two goals and seven assists. Ghent set new single season program records for goals with 57 and points with 68. Richmond has 30 assists, which is a new program record for assists in a season.
Danielle Gargiulo had five goals and an assist for Trine. Maddy Kasten made two saves in goal in the first half and Jillian Rejczyk made four saves in the Thunder goal in the second half. The Scots are 10-4, 1-4.
College Baseball Trine falls to Manchester
ANGOLA — Trine lost to Manchester 5-4 on Sunday at Jannen Field.
All five Spartan runs were unearned. The Thunder made three errors. Manchester scored three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth.
Trine outhit Manchester 7-6. Adam Stefanelli and Cory Erbskorn hit solo home runs for the Thunder. Erbskorn also had a single and a sacrifice bunt.
Bryce Bloode started on the mound for Trine and took the loss, allowing six hits over five innings and striking out two. Hunter Niksch pitched four scoreless, hitless innings of relief.
Acrobatics & Tumbling Trine third in NCATA Invite
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University was third in the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association Division III Invitational this past weekend at Adrian College.
The third-seeded Thunder lost to the host Bulldogs 244.625-234.335 in a semifinal meet Saturday afternoon, then defeated Stevenson, Maryland, 200.970-131.600 in the consolation meet Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday, Trine (3-6) had to adjust its lineup with one of its student athletes out due to injury. Stevenson could not field a group for the team event, where the Thunder scored 58.22.
Trine won five of the six events, including Compulsory (24.75-20.55), Acro (24.75-21.2), Pyramid (26.95-25.7) and Toss (23.2-19.6).
On Saturday, the Thunder won the Team event over Adrian 84.76-82.40.
College Golf Thunder women third at Franklin
FRANKLIN — Trine University’s women’s golf team was third in the Franklin Spring Invitational, shooting 711 (355-356) Saturday and Sunday at The Legends Golf Club.
Transylvania, Kentucky, won with 675, and Rose-Hulman was second with 700.
Maire Sullivan tied for third with 169 (85-84) to lead the Thunder. She was three shots behind medalist Emma Spencer from Transylvania.
Trine also had Carli Sanford with 176 (90-86), Reagan Guthrie with 179 (87-92), Grace Dubec with 187 (93-94) and Lily Williamson with 189 (93-96).
Bailey Bravata played as an individual for Trine and shot 181 (90-91).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.