MONROEVILLE — Anybody from any place.
Heritage fired away with three-pointers in the first half against DeKalb Tuesday, rejecting several Baron efforts to pull away.
In the third quarter, however, the Barons left no doubt.
They slowed down the Patriots’ long-range assault, and worked the ball inside on offense. They also hit the boards hard and ran the floor when the opportunity presented itself.
As a result, DeKalb tallied 14 of the first 15 points scored after halftime and wasn’t challenged again in a 65-45 victory. The Barons led by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter.
“We talked at halftime about having better rotation, getting more deflections, getting our hands up,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “We really made an effort to get the ball inside.
“We wanted to push it. We thought we were quicker. We got a couple one to five transition layups. That was really good for us. We also did a good job on the glass.”
Caden Pettis had seven points during the early third-quarter burst and had 12 points along with Parker Smith. Smith and Brantley Hickman both turned in three-point plays after steals, then Pettis and Smith both hit threes as DeKalb (10-11) stretched it out to 52-30.
Connor Penrod had a team-best 16 points and eight rebounds.
Luke Saylor, who hit a 30-footer to open the scoring for Heritage, topped the Patriots (4-17) with 12 points.
DeKalb had a 29-20 lead just before the half, but threes from Kobe Meyer and Saylor made it a three-point game at the break.
“The first half we played really well,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “We had a lot of energy, a lot of effort, we did exactly what we wanted game plan-wise.
“We had (leads of seven, eight and nine points), then the next possession we relaxed and left a guy wide open for a three or didn’t rotate completely. We took about 3-4 too many threes. We needed to get it inside more.”
The challenge for the Barons is to duplicate the effort in the final game of the regular season Friday against Northridge at home, and in the sectional next week.
“If we’re going to do anything in the tournament, we’ve got to have the effort we had tonight,” Beasley said. “I don’t know why sometimes we don’t do that.
“We need somebody setting the tone and everybody pushing along. If we can do that, we can make some things happen. If not, it will be an early exit.”
Heritage won the junior varsity game 42-36 Caiden Hinkle had 12 points, Will Weber scored 11 and Kiefer Nagel added nine for the Barons.
