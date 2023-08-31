Prep Girls Golf Barons defeat Bellmont, clinch NE8 season title
DECATUR — DeKalb clinched the Northeast 8 Conference regular season championship Thursday with a 170-202 victory over Bellmont on the back nine at Cross Creek Golf Club.
Jadan Tompkins medaled with a 40 lead the Barons (14-0, 7-0 NE8). That included holing out for eagle on the 18th hole.
Sophie Pfister and Grace Pfister fired 41s for DeKalb. Kaitlin Traylor for 48 and Bella Karch had 60.
Churubusco loses at Fairfield
MIDDLEBURY — Churubusco lost to Fairfield 194-232 in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Meadow Valley Thursday.
Falcon Addie Mast was medalist with 43.
Prep Volleyball Hornets defeat Chargers
LIGONIER — Angola defeated West Noble 25-6, 25-15, 25-18 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.
Morgan Gaerte had 18 kills, nine digs, seven aces and a solo block for the Hornets (7-0, 2-0 NECC). Mya Ball had eight assists, eight digs and three aces. Ava Harris had 20 assists, six digs and two aces. Maya Harris added five kills, five aces and four digs.
Miah Hilbish had five assists and Jada Nelson had four kills for the Chargers. Reagan Eash had two blocks and Darcy Ritchie had two aces.
Angola swept West Noble in two sets in the junior varsity match.
Garrett outlasts Fremont
FREMONT — Garrett defeated Fremont 21-25, 25-13, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday at The Cage.
Warriors win at Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Westview won at Lakeland 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Kaitlyn Keck had 13 digs, 12 kills and two aces for the Lakers. Anna Rasler had 29 assists and 11 digs. Adelyn Dininny had 25 digs and two aces. Abriana Satterfield had 18 digs and nine kills. Clara Rasler added four solo blocks and a block assist.
Roundup: EN beat by Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — East Noble lost to Northridge in three sets in a non-conference match on Thursday. The Knights are 8-7.
In other area action Thursday, Churubusco defeated visiting Eastside 25-16, 25-6, 25-10; Lakewood Park won at home over Wayne 25-10, 25-19, 25-19; Hamilton lost to visiting Burr Oak (Mich.) 25-22, 25-9, 25-18;
Prep Boys Tennis Knights best Bellmont
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Bellmont 3-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual Tuesday.
The Knights only lost three games in winning their three matches. No. 1 singles player Ettore Bona, the No. 1 doubles team of Cole Thompson and Ethan Jansen, and the No. 2 doubles team of Mason Monahan and Jackson Strycker won in straight sets for EN.
The Knights won the junior varsity dual 2-1. East Noble’s winners were Drew Smith in a singles match and Manny Pita and Karsten McKinley in doubles.
East Noble 3, Bellmont 2
Singles: 1. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Hayden Huss 6-0, 6-0. 2. Bryson Ball (B) def. Gray Mullins 7-5, 6-4. 3. Layne Lemaster (B) def. Jacob Spencer 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Cole Thompson-Ethan Jansen (EN) def. James Miller-Kaden Ramsey 6-1, 6-0. 2. Mason Monahan-Jackson Strycker (EN) def. Larry Knous-Ben Mendoza 6-1, 6-1.
Cougars top Chargers
LIGONIER — Central Noble beat West Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Thursday. The Cougars are 5-2 overall, 4-0 in the NECC.
Vikings top Barons
HUNTINGTON — Huntington North was a 5-0 winner over DeKalb in a Northeast 8 Conference dual match Thursday.
The Vikings also took the JV match 4-3. Will Armey and David Burton won singles matches for DeKalb, and the doubles team of TG Pike and Kayden Palumbo also won.
Huntington North 5, DeKalb 0
Singles: 1. Max Fusselman (HN) def. Kiefer Nagel 6-3, 6-1. 2. Braeden Christianson (HN) def. Oliver Derrow 6-0, 6-1. 3. Matthew Daas (HN) def. Grant Stuckey 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Dale Schweller-Mason Kline (HN) def. Logan Hartsough-Luke Seiler 6-0, 6-3. 2. Quinn Young-Peyton Huff (HN) def. Wyatt Knepper-Matt Beckmann.
Falcons down Fremont
FREMONT — Fremont lost to Fairfield 4-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Thursday. The No. 1 doubles team of Colton Guthrie and Tyler Miller gave the Eagles their only point with a three-set win.
Fremont won the junior varsity dual 4-3. The doubles team of Austin Fugate and Jake Chilenski won two matches for the Eagles, and Charlie Senecal won a singles match and a doubles match.
Fairfield 4, Fremont 1
Singles: 1. Garrett Stoltzfus (FF) def. Zander Reetz 6-1, 6-0. 2. Cooper LeCount (FF) def. Ryan Baker 6-0, 6-0. 3. Chase Buckholz (FF) def. Jake Hilvers 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Colton Guthrie-Tyler Miller (FR) def. Noah Mast-Brant Garber 4-6, 7-6, 6-4. 2. Grady Garber-Drew Beachy (FF) def. Corbin Beeman-Isaac Perez 6-3, 6-0.
Prep Boys Soccer EN overcomes Cougars
ALBION — East Noble overcame a a scrappy effort from Central Noble Thursday to defeat the Cougars 2-1.
The Knights scored both goals in the first half.
Jeremiah Imhof scored on a penalty kick for CN in the second half. Tucker Jordan made several great saves to keep the Cougars in the match.
Chargers roll at Lakeland
LAGRANGE — West Noble won 7-1 at Lakeland in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Zach Huff, Chris Silva, Jaime Pizana, Victor Rodriguez, Sebastian Carillo, Jose Lopez and Matthew Snyder scored for the Chargers (3-2-1, 2-0 NECC).
In other area action Thursday, Westview lost at Northridge 3-1.
Panthers hold off Vikings
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Bronson (Mich.) Thursday and hung on to beat the Vikings 3-2.
Cal Wilhelm had a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Ivan Munoz and Sam Hartman also scored. Wilhelm scored on a penalty kick early in the first half, and a long punt by goalkeeper Sam Zolman that bounced off a Bronson defender set up the Munoz goal late in the first half.
“Prairie Heights improved their passing from several previous games and continued to put pressure on the ball,” Panthers coach Craig Burkholder said via email. “The Panthers continue to improve with each game.”
Zolman made one save in goal in shutting out the Vikings over the first 61 minutes for PH (2-3-1). Edgar Hernandez finished in goal and made three saves.
College Volleyball 13 Trine men make MCVL All-Academic Team
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Thirteen Trine University men’s volleyball players were selected to the 2022-23 Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League All-Academic Team.
The 13 Trine selections led the conference. They are senior Sam Bahndal, juniors Matt Stillman, Hunter Haas, Ted Hofmeister and Sam Buckingham; sophomores Kevin Boncaro, Carter Steffgen, Nate Unsicker, Ethan McLenon and Bryan Maida; and freshmen Christian Jones, Dylan Klumpp and Liam Northrup.
The requirements are at least a 3.3 grade point average and the earning of a varsity letter.
Prep Girls Soccer Warriors too much for West Noble in NECC contest
EMMA — Westview defeated West Noble 8-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday. The Warriors are 5-1, 2-0 in the NECC.
Colleges Trine podcast looks at collegiate esports
ANGOLA — The newest episode of Trine University’s Center for Sports Studies podcast focuses on growth in collegiate esports and careers in the industry.
Ethan Hill, coach of the Adrian College esports team and a recent Trine University graduate, is this week’s guest for the podcast.
After a three-year career as a collegiate Call of Duty player, Hill is now responsible for growing the esports team at Adrian. Hill discusses topics, including the rise of college esports, making the transition from player to coach, the role of a college esports coach, the value esports can bring to a college, difficulties in governing different games, and careers in the industry.
Produced through the Trine Broadcasting Network, the Trine Center for Sports Studies podcast focuses on the business side of sports, including interviews with sports professionals and current research in sports studies. Hosted by Center for Sports Studies director Brandon Podgorski, the podcast is available at css.transistor.fm, on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher, and on YouTube.
