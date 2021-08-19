ALBION — DeKalb's Nate Fillenwarth filled up the stat sheet on Thursday.
The Baron junior scored four goals in a 5-1 win over Central Noble at Hidden Diamonds Park.
Fillenwarth was a part of a DeKalb attack that was relentless for 80 minutes. The Barons sliced up the defense of Central Noble had several opportunities at the goal. The score could have been larger if the Barons didn't draw iron three separate times on Thursday.
DeKalb outshot Central Noble 25-7 with 13 shots on goal for the Barons.
Fillenwarth scored his first goal roughly 10 minutes into the match.
He was answered by the lone goal from the Cougars. Off a long corner kick, Ryan Schroeder brought the ball in close to the net and took a shot. It rebounded off the DeKalb keeper and right back to him. He took another quick stab at the ball and it deflected off a defender and slowly rolled into the goal.
The Barons were right back on the attack after that and had two shots bounce off the goal, including a shot from Jace Benson that smacked the crossbar.
Central Noble had a chance to take the lead after a Schroeder free kick found the head of Marcos Urcola, but the header went wide.
A transition goal was the next score for Fillenwarth and the Barons to make it 2-1. The Cougars nearly tied it up before halftime with a shot from Dillen Noland that went in front of the goal and just outside of the left post.
DeKalb continued to be the aggressor in the second half and got a shot off in the first 20 seconds. Less than 10 minutes into the half, Fillenwarth worked the ball across the box and drilled the ball off the left post and in the goal for the the 3-1 advantage.
After a free kick by the Central Noble deflected off a DeKalb wall, the Barons quickly moved the ball down field, and Carric Joachim finished the job with the score.
Less than 20 seconds later, Fillenwarth found an opening in the Cougar defense and had an easy shot that found the back of the net for his fourth goal and the 5-1 lead.
The Barons host Lakeland Tuesday, and Central Noble travels to Prairie Heights on the same day.
