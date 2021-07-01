Auto Racing
Features galore at AMS Saturday
FREMONT — It will be all about feature racing for Saturday’s show at Angola Motorsport Speedway as it celebrates Independence Day weekend.
Eight feature races will be run from AMS’ weekly divisions. The late models, modified and mini-stocks will have two feature races apiece, and the street stocks and front wheel drives will each have one feature race.
The racing starts at 7 p.m. AMS drivers will sign autographs on the track first, starting at 6 p.m.
