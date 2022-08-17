WATERLOO — Leo dominated the team finishes but local runners earned top individual honors at the DeKalb Invitational Tuesday.
Both the boys' and girls' races were run on 4,000-meter courses as opposed to the in-season 5,000-meter events.
DeKalb senior Lydia Bennett won the girls' race in 16 minutes, 15.3 seconds. Leo junior Isabelle Shenfeld was second at 16:23.0, followed by Angola senior Gracynn Hinkley (16:40.7), DeKalb senior Abby DeTray (16:46.5) and Leo junior Maya Norris (17:02.1) to round out the top five.
Angola junior Ava Budak was eighth at 17:08.2 and DeKalb junior Olivia Woodcox was 10th at 17:34.1.
Also running for Angola were Jordan Davenport (11th, 17:36.2), Antalya Jackson (16th, 18:30.2), Holly Schneider (25th, 19:08.8), Isabella Budak (26th, 19:09.9), Brooke Myers (61st, 22:12.8) and Reese Weber (64th, 22:41.3).
DeKalb finishers included MeiLin Gentis (28th, 19:20.9), KaiLin Gentis (29th, 19:24.6), Sydney Helbert (30th, 19:32.2), Claire Woodcox (37th, 20:02.1), Isabella Barton (43rd, 20:43.7) and Payton Patino (62nd, 22:39.2).
Eastside put three finishers in the top 25, led by sophomore Karly Kaufmann (14th, 18:07.0). Sophomore Regan Smith was 17th (18:31.3) and junior Chloe Buss was 24th (19:08.5). Also running for the Blazers were Maddie Yaros (41st, 20:56.6), Athena Fike (42nd, 20:59.7) and Destiny Bonecutter (45th, 22:12.4).
Garrett was led by senior Aida Haynes, who finished 22nd at 19:06.5. Junior Addison Ebert was 31st at 19:35.2.
Also competing for the Railroaders were Molly Martin (45th, 20:56.2), Brooklyn Jacobs (48th, 21:03.4), Bailey Hedges (58th, 22:05.3), Samantha Liechty (67th, 23:02.8), Ayla Gilbert (70th, 23:39.5), Jada Spiece (71st, 25:02.3), Lexi Liechty (73rd, 26:10.4) and Alli O'Connor (76th, 28:06.1).
Angola junior Sam Yarnell was first to cross the finish line in the boys' race at 13:10.7. Leo senior Luke Shappell was second at 13:25.5. Bishop Dwenger senior Brendan Nix (13:36.4), DeKalb junior Jaren McIntire (13:40.1) and Angola junior Gavin Hinkley (13:43.8) rounded out the top five finishers.
DeKalb junior Matthias Hefty was seventh at 13:56.0 and Lakeland senior Caden Hostetler was 10th at 14:19.1.
Boys' finishers for DeKalb were Landon Knowles (11th, 14:21.8), Will Haupert (15th, 14:25.1), Tim O'Keefe (21st, 14:39.0), Gabe Barton (28th, 15:18.4) and Levi Abernathy (37th, 15:59.7).
Also for DeKalb: Braylon Meyer (40th, 16:08.9), Elijah Knepper (44th, 16:40.1), Gabriel Chioatero (56th, 17:50.1), Gabe Elkins (65th, 18:21.2), Alex Stuckey (66th, 18:22.3), Desmond Ramos (71st, 19:41.6) and Connor Clingan (77th, 29:37.0).
Boys' finishers for Angola were Kaden Klink (13th, 14:22.2), Cooper Enyeart (22nd, 14:41.1), Gavin Cooke (29th, 15:24.2), Leo Yagodinski (51st, 17:20.4), Brady Leinginger (54th, 17:29.2) and Grady Hoover (60th, 17:55.6).
Boys' finishers for Lakeland were Zeke Wachtman (19th, 14:33.5), Landon Jaeger (27th, 15:08.4), Luke Yoder (31st, 15:37.0), Christian Troyer (32nd, 15:37.9), Oliver Hofer (33rd, 15:43.2), Konner Palmer (46th, 17:01.8) and Koen Hostetler (58th, 17:50.8).
Garrett was led by junior Gavin Weller, who placed 14th overall at 14:23.7. Also running for the Railroaders were Aiden Boltz (41st, 16:14.0), Tyler Gater (45th, 16:47.1), Wade Kirby (50th, 17:13.4), Conner Boltz (57th, 17:50.6), David Kueber (63rd, 18:13.7), Jakob Jones (68th, 18:25.5), Andrew Molargik (74th, 20:59.4) and Tatenur Woolard (75th, 21:13.8).
Eastside was led by freshman Andrew Strong, who placed 23rd at 14:54.4. Also running for the Blazers were David Burns (42nd, 16:23.9), Cayden Burkett (48th, 17:04.2), Seth Firestine (53rd, 17:29.0) and Chris Maag (76th, 22:24.6).
In the girls' race, Leo put its first five finishers in the top 15 scoring places to finish with 43 points. Angola had its five five finish in the top 25, scoring 63 points. Bishop Dwenger edged DeKalb 71-72 for third place. Fairfield (123) was fifth, followed by Eastside (138) and Garrett (180).
Leo's first five boys' finishers were in the top 16, to end up with 47 points. DeKalb, second with 58 points, had its top five finishers in the top 21. Angola was third with 69 points. Bishop Dwenger was fourth with 75, followed by Lakeland (116), Garrett (170) and Eastside (187).
