WATERLOO — The learning process continues for the first-year DeKalb boys volleyball program.
The Barons were defeated in three games by New Haven Thursday. Scores were 25-15, 25-14, 25-16.
“We have had a lot of good improvement,” DeKalb coach Nathan Baker said. “A lot of these guys just started learning to play volleyball in mid-February.
“They’ve really put in a lot of work and I’ve seen so much improvement out of them. It shows every time we go out on the court. It’s really cool to watch.”
The Barons made runs at the Bulldogs in all three games. In the second game, a kill by Parker Woods and an ace from Glenn Roon pulled the Barons within 12-9, and they later drew to within 15-12 before New Haven reeled off six straight points to pull away.
DeKalb jumped on the Bulldogs (3-7) for a 4-0 lead in the third game. Later, a block by Carter Norrick and an ace by Woods made it 9-5 before the Bulldogs started their march back.
Some passing breakdowns made it hard for the Barons to sustain momentum at times.
“We focused on it at the beginning. It’s something we’ll revisit,” Baker said. “From what I saw early on, I have no doubt they’ll be able to get back to that level.”
