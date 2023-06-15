GARRETT — Bob Lapadot’s coaching days ended the way he always dreamed they would.
The former Garrett girls basketball coach wanted to go out with a win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and he did just that last weekend as an assistant coach with the Indiana All-Stars, who defeated Kentucky 71-67.
“I was hoping my last game would be at Gainbridge with a victory and we’d get to cut down the nets with a state championship trophy,” Lapadot said. “This was pretty close.
“It’s a direct reflection of all the teams I’ve had the last 12 years and the amazing players and coaches who have done so much. Without us winning, nobody’s heard of me and nobody cares.”
Lapadot worked with head coach Kristi Ulrich of Penn and another assistant, Bryan Graham of Triton Central. Having a team of elite players was a fun challenge.
“It’s definitely a good problem to have trying to find them all playing time and getting them to mesh together,” Lapadot said.
“It was a process of getting them in spots they were comfortable with. We struggled against the (Junior All-Stars) Wednesday night with that, then we played better Friday night (in a 72-62 loss at Owensboro, Kentucky), and played our best Saturday when it really mattered at home.”
Lapadot had a small advantage having coached some of the same players on the Junior All-Stars last year. While being selected for staff of the Indiana All-Stars is a tremendous honor, it’s not only a showpiece. He said the staff worked well together.
“We had to coach. That’s something you maybe don’t expect going into an all-star game,” Lapadot said. “We put in a 2-3 zone, we talked about running a box-and-one. We had do some coaching and that made it fun for us, too.
“It was like we’ve been coaching together forever. We did a good job of sharing ideas and sharing responsibilities. It was an awesome experience with them.”
The Indiana team ran short of point guards. Two were injured and Rashunda Jones of South Bend Washington had to leave after Friday night’s game to attend her graduation the next day.
The team couldn’t find its shooting touch in the defeat at Owensboro, making just 29% from the field, including 19% from three.
“We got off the bus after that 3 1/2-hour ride about 60 minutes before the tip, and we just didn’t come out ready,” Lapadot said. “We made a nice comeback but we didn’t have the legs in the fourth.”
The all-stars had a short turnaround before the game in Indianapolis the next night.
“We got home from Kentucky about three in the morning Saturday, and had to leave at 8:30 to practice at Gainbridge,” Lapadot said. “Then we had to come back and they had to move all their stuff out of the dorms at Marian (University) where we stayed. It was very hectic.
“For them to come out as fresh as they did was huge. The kids showed more than just basketball talent. They’re going to have to deal with that when they get to college. Their time is going to be very short for themselves.”
Logistical nightmare or not, the pressure was on to win the second game at home.
“There’s a lot of pressure,” Lapadot said. “People don’t understand the amount of money, time and effort people put into this. The kids, too. A lot of the kids reported to their (colleges) Sunday morning and started their workouts Monday. They gave up the only week of summer they were going to have to dedicate to this.
“You want the most out of it. You don’t want to lose. You don’t want to be the team that everybody remembers got swept. The biggest thing that stood out about those kids is how they dealt with the pressure. They didn’t let it get to them and they kept fighting and kept working.”
The World Series of High School Basketball, as the Indiana-Kentucky games are known, marked the end of 28 years of coaching basketball for Lapadot.
He was an assistant under Dan Feagler for 16 seasons before taking over as head coach. In 12 seasons, the Railroaders were 193-91 with three sectional victories and four conference crowns.
“The recognition that Dan should have had while he was here, he was much-deserving of an honor like this,” Lapadot said. “I didn’t take that lightly. I felt all those players and coaches with me during this.
“With it being my last week of coaching basketball, I tried to slow down and enjoy it and think about all the people, my family and everything that allowed me to get to this point.”
This is the point where the daily routine toward next season is under way, but he doesn’t have to worry about that anymore.
“It’s dawned on me a couple of times. ‘I’m supposed to be in the gym right now or at weights.’ I honestly haven’t missed it yet,” Lapadot said. “I’ll probably miss it when I watch them play.
“I’m excited for them, they’re doing well this summer and I enjoy watching them and cheering (new head coach) John (Bodey) and the rest of the team on.”
The grind took its toll as it does for all coaches.
“Not thinking basketball 24/7 and wondering about all the ‘what ifs?’ you don’t realize how wrapped up in it you get until you get away from it,” he said. “I got to a point where I was just obsessed with not losing and I couldn’t enjoy winning anymore.
“That burns you out at a times-two pace of just the normal stuff. I’m at peace with it and looking forward to relaxing and watching the program continue to do well.”
His only stress from basketball will be when his beloved Duke Blue Devils take the court. He hopes to be able to see them play if they come within a reasonable distance. In the meantime, he has plenty of good memories.
“It was the ultimate way to cap off 28 years of doing this,” he said. “It was a dream come true. Every kid grows up in Indiana wanting to be an Indiana All-Star. Most of us aren’t good enough to do that as a player.
“Because of how good my players were I was lucky enough to do it as a coach. I’m so thankful and it’s something I’ll never forget. Now I can say I won the last game I ever coached and that makes me proud.”
