College Football Fireworks show to follow Trine game Saturday night
ANGOLA — Trine University reminded area residents that it will have a fireworks show on campus after the Thunder’s football game with Rose-Hulman Saturday night.
The opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium. The fireworks show will take place around 10 p.m. and last for about 10 minutes.
Prep Volleyball Hornets top Cougars
ANGOLA — Angola beat Central Noble 25-9, 25-15, 25-19 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday. The Hornets are 7-2, 4-0 in the NECC.
On Wednesday in Fort Wayne, the Hornets lost to Concordia 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-15. LonDynn Betts had 16 kills and nine digs and Jersey Loyer had 15 kills and 11 digs for the Cadets. Morgan Gaerte had 20 kills and two solo blocks and Paige Franz had 11 digs for AHS.
DeKalb defeats Eastside
WATERLOO — DeKalb dropped the first game but then won the next three to take a victory over Eastside Wednesday. Scores were 18-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20.
Paige Langschwager had six kills and nine digs for the Barons. Brenna Spangler had 12 kills and 11 digs, and Brooklyn Barkhaus had nine kills and two aces.
Paige Snider contributed 11 kills, three aces and 17 digs. Hope Moring and Lillie Cserep combined for 39 assists. Moring also had five kills and three aces.
College Volleyball Thunder women win at Anderson
ANDERSON — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team defeated Anderson Wednesday night, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22.
Olivia Jolliffe had 13 kills, 24 digs and three aces to lead the Thunder (2-4). Mikaila Sullivan had 12 kills, and Jocelynn Nicholls had five block assists.
College Tennis Trine women prevail at Goshen
GOSHEN — Trine University’s women’s tennis team opened its fall season with a 5-2 victory over Goshen Wednesday.
The dual was played under NAIA rules, which includes that the doubles portion only counts as one point. The Thunder earned that point by winning two of the three doubles matches.
Ashley Spirrison, Eva Morales and Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole won in both singles and doubles matches for Trine.
Trine 5, Goshen 2
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Meaghan Godzisz 6-0, 6-1. 2. Szofia Kallai (GC) def. Jadyn Davis 7-5, 6-1. 3. Hannah McCoy (GC) def. Bekah Trent 6-3, 6-3. 4. Eva Morales (T) def. Victoria Oakes 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. 5. Ellie Cole (T) def. Anna Osborne 6-3, 6-1. 6. Kennedy Outwater (T) def. Naomi Lapp Klassen 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 10-3.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-E. Cole (T) def. H. McCoy-Sarah Hinshaw 6-2. 2. Godzisz-Kallai (GC) def. Jd. Davis-Trent 6-2. 3. Morales-Lizzie Welker (T) def. Oakes-Osborne 6-4.
Middle School Volleyball Fremont seventh graders win
FREMONT — Fremont Middle School’s seventh grade team won over Central Noble Tuesday, 25-18, 25-8.
Kaydintz Bales had 10 assists and three aces for the Cougars. Mayah Rohr had five hits.
Middle School Football DMS teams split with EN
WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School split its games with East Noble Wednesday.
The Knights won the seventh-grade game 14-8. Alex Phillips scored the Barons’ touchdown and Mathias Koehli kicked an extra point, worth two points in middle school play.
Tayden Meyer intercepted a pass and the DeKalb defense made a goal-line stand in the first half.
DeKalb prevailed in the eighth-grade game 24-7. Brady Culler scored three touchdowns for the Barons and Brodi Wilson kicked three extra points.
CN teams down Fairfield
BENTON — Both Central Noble teams defeated Fairfield on Tuesday, 19-8 in the eighth grade game and 29-0 in the seventh grade contest.
In the eighth grade game, Damyan Duncan scored all three touchdowns for the Cougars (1-1). Trey Shisler and Adryan Dennis each had an interception on defense.
In the seventh grade game, Alex Scott had three touchdowns for CN (2-0). Porter Kleeberg and Sebastian Duncan each recovered a fumble on defense.
