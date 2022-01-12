BUTLER — Two of the Northeast Corner Conference’s ranked teams were winners in Wednesday’s tournament games at Butler.
The Garrett girls, ranked second in the latest Class 3A poll, improved to 18-1 with a 44-30 win over Eastside.
The Blazer boys, rated sixth in the Class 2A poll, won its 13th straight game to start the season, topping the Railroaders 62-25.
Both teams advance to semi-final action Friday at Butler once again, each facing Prairie Heights.
The Panther girls topped Westview 44-27. The Prairie Heights boys defeated Westview 37-34.
Garrett girls 44,
Eastside 30
Points were at a premium for much of the girls’ game.
Eastside and Garrett combined to shoot just 4-of-20 (20 percent) in the first half.
It took nearly three minutes before either team scored.
The Blazers got on the board first with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left when Sydnee Kessler connected from the left baseline. Garrett’s Makenna Malcolm answered with a three on her team’s next possession.
After two free throws by Garrett’s Bailey Kelham at 3:34, there wouldn’t be an scoring for two minutes.
The Railroaders led 9-3 after eight minutes.
A Faith Owen three threatened to stretch the Garrett lead further, but Eastside fought back to within 16-14 on a lob play to Grace Kreischer, a Mataya Bireley free throw and two tosses by Paige Traxler.
Owen hit another three and Nataley Armstrong made a free throw for a 20-14 lead at the break.
Garrett’s best quarter was yet to come. The Railroaders outscored Eastside 12-3 in the third, stretching their advantage to 15.
A jumper by Bireley and a three by Traxler, the latter coming with 1:40 left in the fourth, had the Blazers still in the hunt, trailing 34-26.
Garrett made sure they wouldn’t stay there, however. Despite struggling from the line most of the night, the visitors made eight free throws in the final 1:22 to put it out of reach.
For the game, the Railroaders were just 16-of-26. The Blazers finished at 10-of-17 at the stripe.
Garrett (18-1) missed three 1-and-1s in the fourth quarter and Eastside missed one. It wasn’t until the Railroaders were in the double bonus that Kelham was able to convert, making both tosses with 1:22 to go.
Ostrowski led three Garrett players in double figures with 14 points. Armstrong and Kelham finished with 10 each.
Kreischer led the Blazers (11-8) with 10 points. Traxler had seven and Bireley finished with five.
Eastside 62,
Garrett boys 25
Eastside senior Owen Willard outscored Garrett by himself, connecting for seven three-pointers and a career-best 29 points. Gabe Trevino added 12 points for the Blazers (13-0).
The hosts led 15-9 after a quarter and pulled away from there, leading 26-14 at halftime and nearly doubling the Railroaders by the end of the third, 42-22.
All but two of Garrett’s first-half points came from beyond the arc, with Jaxson Fugate connecting twice and Luke Coffman and Tyler Gater adding one each.
The Railroaders (4-10) led 9-8 on Fugate’s second three of the opening quarter.
Willard had a three-pointer hat trick in the third, including one from downtown Newville, to put his team up 37-19.
His three with 2:54 left in the game put the running clock rule into effect the rest of the way.
Fugate’s six points led Garrett. Coffman and Kyle Smith had four each.
