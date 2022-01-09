Prep Boys Basketball Hornets stun Warriors
EMMA — Angola defeated Westview 44-40 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Saturday night.
Dane Lantz had 16 points to lead the Hornets (3-5, 2-2 NECC). The Warriors are 4-4, 3-2.
Panthers fight off Whitko
AUBURN — Lakewood Park won 66-62 over Whitko Saturday night.
Carter Harman had 20 points to lead the Panthers (2-6), who snapped a losing streak at six games. Mason Posey added 16 points and Cameron Hindle scored 15. The Wildcats are 3-7.
Prep Girls Basketball LPC tops Elkhart Christian
AUBURN — Lakewood Park defeated Elkhart Christian 60-22 on Saturday afternoon.
Ava McGrade had 16 points and two steals to lead the Panthers. Frannie Talarico had 15 points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists.
Grace Merkel had 12 points and five rebounds for Lakewood Park. Maddi Beck had nine points, seven steals and four assists. Jade Carnahan added five steals.
Prep Wrestling Cougars defeat rival Chargers
ALBION — Central Noble beat West Noble 60-21 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual meet on Thursday.
Only one match was decided by decision, and the rest were completed by fall or forfeit.
West Noble’s Nolan Parks won by a 5-4 decision over Jaxon Copas at 182 pounds.
Central Noble’s winners by pin were Isaac Clay (195 pounds), Lane Norris (285), Angelina Clay (106), Kieandra DeWitt (113), Jaxon Kitchen (132), Eury Ernsberger (138), Payton Boots (145), Cade Weber (152), Ashton Smith (160) and Ethan Skinner (170).
The Chargers’ Gage Wroblewski (126) won by fall, and Chastin Lang (220) and Logan Schuller (120) both won by forfeit.
In other area action this past week, Westview lost at home to LaVille 54-24 on Tuesday.
New Haven edges Barons
NEW HAVEN — New Haven defeated DeKalb 40-33 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual decided in the last match Thursday.
The Bulldogs held a 34-33 lead and sealed the victory with a pin to cap off the night.
Jadon Teague (138 pounds), Eli Knepper (160), Nic Ley (220) and Landon Armstrong (285) all pinnned their opponents for the Barons. Braxton Miller (145), Gaven Hopkins (152) and Mitch Snyder (182) won by decision.
DeKalb took the junior varsity match 33-18. Sammy Abbott, Austin Miller, Ian Hoard, Carson Hicks and Josiyah Allmaras won by pin for the Barons. Graham Blythe won by decision.
New Haven 40, DeKalb 33
106 — O’Campo (NH) pin Meyer 3:02. 113 — Cooper (NH) pin Zent 1:52. 120 — Doster (NH) pin Anderson 1:51. 126 — Clauser (NH) pin Chase 4:23. 132 — Bussard (NH) pin Koch 1:26. 138 — Teague (DK) pin Elkins 3:24. 145 — B. Miller (DK) dec. E. Miller (NH) 11-7. 152 — Hopkins (DK) dec. Carter 8-2. 160 — Knepper (DK) pin Lepara 1:39. 170 — Kirk (NH) maj. dec. Dunn 13-4. 182 — Snyder (DK) dec. Mason 8-1. 195 — Exner (NH) FF. 220 — Ley (DK) pin Poiry 2:20. 285 — Armstrong (DK) pin Xaughn :54.
Prep Bowling DeKalb, Eastside win sectionals
BUTLER — DeKalb’s boys and girls teams both won sectional championships at Butler Bowl last weekend.
The Baron girls amassed a total of 1,853 pins in the 12 Baker games to outscore Central Noble with 1,454, Central Noble with 1,229, and Garrett with 213.
DeKalb had a high game of 211 and finished strong with games of 167 and 166.
Eastside repeated as boys sectional champ by winning 369-309 over DeKalb in the stepladder finals. The Barons were top seed with 1,960 pins in the Baker games to 1,848 for the Blazers.
Garrett was third at 1,797, East Noble fourth at 1,710 and Angola fifth at 1,259.
The Eastside boys and both DeKalb teams advance to the regional at Thunder Bowl in Fort Wayne Saturday. The singles sectional will be held today at noon at Auburn Bowl.
