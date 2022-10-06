HUNTERTOWN — Sometimes you just have to shake the rust off.
Heading into Thursday’s Class 3A sectional semi-final game with South Side at Carroll, DeKalb’s girls soccer team hadn’t played since Sept. 26, a span of nine days.
The Barons got the first-half lead and continued building to a 5-0 win over the Archers.
Seniors Jaylin Carroll and Katie Witte had two goals each for DeKalb (13-4) and classmate Riley Exford added one. Senior netminder Sydney Mansfield stopped all eight South Side shots she faced for the shutout.
Now, the Barons, winners of their Class 2A sectional a year ago, get to see if they can do it in 3A when play in the championship match at 2 p.m. Saturday against either Snider or Carroll.
“Our last was like a week and a half ago, so we came out a little bit rusty, out of sync in the first half,” DeKalb coach Terry Exford.
“You could see it had been a little bit of time. We made some adjustments at halftime to say, ‘Hey girls, let’s do some easier things to make sure we get our chemistry and ball movement going.”
DeKalb got on the board in the 13th minute of play in the first half when Carroll faked a South Side defender out of position and shot toward goalie Mue Yae Pae. The ball may have changed direction because Pae went one way and the ball went the other into the back of the net.
That would hold up until there was just under nine minutes left in the first half. Carroll set up Witte for the first of her two tallies and the Barons led 2-0 at the break.
After those halftime adjustments, it didn’t take long for DeKalb to strike again.
On a throw-in, Carroll took the ball away from a South Side defender and beat Pae high to the right corner of the net three minutes from the start of play.
Witte got her second of the game at the 11 minute mark on a feed from Carroll, giving DeKalb a 4-0 lead. Exford’s goal came with just under 20 minutes to play when she pounced on a South Side turnover and snuck one past the goalie.
Coach Exford had praise for Mansfield’s play. “Sydney’s been great. We’ve had a couple of down games where we thought we didn’t play like we really are, but even in those games, Sydney played really well as a keeper.
“Sydney’s been really strong for us this year and she made some great quality saves.”
South Side’s best chance of the night came with under five minutes left in regulation, with a player 1-on-1 with Mansfield. The senior netminder stood her ground and was able to corral the ball.
The Barons and Chargers met Sept. 9, with Carroll claiming a 3-0 victory. DeKalb defeated Snider 1-0 when they meet Aug. 31.
“We feel like we played (Carroll) well,” Exford said. “Those three goals, we were off on some markings. If we can just fix what we need to do and realize we need to be in certain spots to stop them from getting the shots they want to create, we can be in the game and give ourselves a chance.”
