Prep Wrestling Cougars win senior night dual
ALBION — Central Noble won its senior night dual over Bishop Luers on Monday 61-18.
The Cougars won three of the four matches that actually took place. Angelina Clay had a pin at 106 pounds, Isaac Clay won a major decision at 195, and Eury Ernsberger won a 9-4 decision at 138.
On Tuesday at Churubusco, the Eagles defeated Westview 30-6, then lost to Central Noble 57-12.
Also on Tuesday, West Noble defeated visiting Eastside 48-30 on the Chargers’ senior night.
Central Noble 61, Bishop Luers 18
106 — Angelina Clay (CN) pinned George Gatchell. 113 — Kieandra DeWitt (CN) won by forfeit. 120 — Alessia Piatti (CN) won by forfeit. 126 — Brody Morgan (CN) won by forfeit. 132 — Matt Rockey (CN) won by forfeit. 138 — Eury Ernsberger (CN) dec. Lucas Knipp 9-4. 145 — Hunter Wait (CN) won by forfeit. 152 — Cade Weber (CN) won by forfeit. 160 — Ashton Smith (CN) won by forfeit. 170 — Mason Darring (BL) pinned Sam Hoover. 182 — Gaiden Garidot (BL) won by forfeit. 195 — Isaac Clay (CN) won by major decision, 10-0. 220 — Nico Galocia (BL) won by forfeit. 285 — Lane Norris (CN) won by forfeit.
Prep Gymnastics AHS wins season-opening dual
SYRACUSE — Angola was limited some due to illness Tuesday night. But it still had enough to win its first dual of the season. The Hornets defeated Wawasee 100.725-88.525.
Freshman Alayna Shamp was all-around medalist with 34.85 to lead the Hornets. She also won on the vault with 9.15, balance beam with 9.1 and in the floor exercise with 8.775.
Angola’s Ashtyn Evans won the uneven bars with a score of 9.225.
Also for the Hornets, Summer Allen was third on the floor (8.45), third on the vault (8.5) and third all-around (31.3). Sarah Hutchins was second on the vault (8.625), second on the floor (8.575), third on the beam (7.5) and fourth all-around (30.425). Avery Boyer was fourth on the bars with 7.35.
Lakers fall at Northrop
FORT WAYNE — Lakeland lost to Northrop 97.15-83.675 on Monday.
Emma Schiffli was third on the vault (8.65) and the uneven bars (7.225) and was fourth all-around with 30.625 to lead the Lakers. She was also fourth on both the floor exercise (7.5) and the balance beam (7.25).
Lakeland’s Natalie Huffman was fifth on the uneven bars with 6.425 and fifth all-around with 26.375.
In the junior varsity portion of the meet, Lakeland’s Alayna Rasler scored 6.8 on the vault and won the uneven bars with 4.15. Laker Emilie Riehl scored 5.9 on the beam and 4.05 on the bars.
Northrop 97.15, Lakeland 83.675
Vault: 1. Niederholtmeyer (N) 9.05, 2. A. Winston (N) 8.8, 3. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.65, 4. J. Johnson (N) 8.425, 5. Madison N. (N) 8.2, 6. Huffman (LL) 8.05, 7. A. Yoder (LL) 7.75, 8. E. Riehl (LL) 7.35.
Uneven Bars: 1. A. Winston (N) 8.225, 2. Niederholtmeyer (N) 7.725, 3. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.225, 4. J. Johnson (N) 7.2, 5. Huffman (LL) 6.425, 6. Keck (LL) 5.45, 7. A. Yoder (LL) 5.125.
Balance Beam: 1. A. Winston (N) 8.15, 2. Hatfield (N) 7.85, 3. J. Johnson (N) 7.45, 4t. E. Schiffli (LL) and Niederholtmeyer (N) 7.25, 6. Alayna Rasler (LL) 6.25, 7. A. Yoder (LL) 5.625, 8. Huffman (LL) 5.6.
Floor Exercise: 1. Niederholtmeyer (N) 8.375, 2. J. Johnson (N) 8.15, 3. A. Winston (N) 7.75, 4. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.5, 5. Madison N. (N) 7.45, 6. A. Yoder (LL) 7.2, 7. Huffman (LL) 6.3, 8. Alayna Rasler (LL) 5.725.
All-Around: 1. A. Winston (N) 32.925, 2. Niederholtmeyer (N) 32.4, 3. J. Johnson (N) 31.225, 4. E. Schiffli (LL) 30.625, 5. Huffman (LL) 26.375, 6. A. Yoder (LL) 25.7.
College Hockey Thunder men blank Finlandia
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey team beat Finlandia 5-0 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game at Thunder Ice Arena Tuesday night.
Thad Marcola had two goals and one assist to lead the Thunder (13-4, 7-3 NCHA). Elias Sandholm only had to make 10 saves in goal to pick up the shutout. Trine outshot the Lions 53-10.
Brett Piper had a goal and an assist for the Thunder. Jackson Clark had two assists. Justin Meers and Jacob Berg each had a goal.
Trine-Finlandia women’s games postponed this weekend
ANGOLA — Trine’s home women’s hockey games with Northern Collegiate Hockey Association rival Finlandia scheduled for this coming Friday and Saturday were postponed on Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols.
Both institutions are working on makeup dates for those games.
College Basketball Trine men slowed at Hope
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team lost to Hope 61-48 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at DeVos Fieldhouse Monday night.
The Thunder (8-5, 1-1 MIAA) only shot 33% from the field (16-48), including only 1-of-12 from three-point range. The Flying Dutchmen outrebounded Trine 41-32.
Noah Hedrick had 17 points off the bench to lead Hope (9-4, 2-0). Evan Thomas had 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.
Nick Bowman had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Thunder. Mitchell Geller had 10 points and four rebounds off the bench. Kendallville’s Hayden Jones had eight points and two steals.
Prep Girls Basketball LPC loses at Northrop
FORT WAYNE — A short-handed Lakewood Park team lost to Northrop 52-25 on Tuesday.
Ava McGrade had 13 points and Sam Hartz had four points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Panthers.
Prep Boys Basketball EN-DeKalb game postponed
The boys basketball game between East Noble and DeKalb scheduled for Friday night has been postponed. The make-up date is Saturday, Feb. 5 with the junior varsity game set to tip off at noon and the varsity game to follow.
Middle School Basketball CN boys teams win
ALBION — The Central Noble Junior High boys basketball teams won over Oak Farm Montessori on Monday.
The Cougars won the eighth grade game 44-11. Nick Freeman led CN with 12 points, six steals and four assists. Simeon Gard and Tyler Broom each had six points. Grad grabbed four rebounds while Broom had three steals.
In the seventh grade game, Bailey Butler had 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Cougars. Lucas Rauch and Gage Cook had six points each. Eli Antunez had five points, five steals and three assists.
Correction
Tuesday’s sports section featured the individual high school bowling sectional champions. East Noble’s Jessica Willavize’s name was printed as Villavize.
KPC Media Group regrets this error.
