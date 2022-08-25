Prep Boys Tennis Panthers win close match against Lakers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Lakeland 3-2 in Northeast Corner Conference play Thursday night.
All three of the Panthers points came from singles, with Leyton Byler, Chase Bachelor and Breyton Ambler winning their matches.
Lakeland picked up a point at No. 1 doubles from Braydon Miles and Xia Leu, and they won by forfeit at No. 2 doubles.
Prairie Heights 3, Lakeland 2
Singles: 1. Byler (PH) def. Wyatt Priestley 6-0, 6-0. 2. Bachelor (PH) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-2, 7-6 (4). 3. Ambler (PH) def. Isaac Larimer 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Miles-Leu (LL) def. Keegen German-Landry Keipper 6-0, 6-0. 2. Tyler Yoder-Clayton Trump (LL) won by forfeit.
Fremont defeats Bethany Christian
FREMONT — The Fremont Eagles won 4-1 over Bethany Christian in a nonconference dual on Thursday.
Picking up victories for the Eagles were Brody Foulk at No. 1 singles, Jeremy Rode at No. 3 singles, Andrew McEntarfer and Aiden Dornbush at No. 1 doubles and Tyler Miller and Cobin Beeman at No. 2 doubles.
Warriors fall to RedHawks
EMMA — The Goshen Redhawks defeated Westview 4-1 in a nonconference matchup on the road Thursday.
Picking up the lone victory for the Warriors was Isaiah Hostetler at No. 1 singles, defeating Goshen’s Pi Wellington.
Goshen 4, Westview 1
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Pi Wellington 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4). 2. Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Jethro Hostetler 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. 3. Isaac Stahly (G) def. Kylen Bender 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Joel Byler-Kyan Miller (G) def. Mason Clark-Cole Mast 6-4, 6-4. 2. Blaine Miller-Tyler Scott (G) def. Gavin Engle-Dawson Shrock 6-3, 6-2.
Knights defeat Angola
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won 5-0 over Angola in a non-conference dual on Wednesday. The Knights won all the matches in straight sets.
EN won the junior varsity dual 5-2. The Knights won all three singles matches with Cole Thompson at No. 1, Caden Treesh at No. 2 and Ethan Jansen at No. 3. The Hornet wins came in doubles from the team of Alex Orn and Jack Smith and the team of JJ Yankowiak and Luke Faramelli.
East Noble 5, Angola 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (A) def. Haven Stockamp 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Aiden Buchanan 6-0, 6-1. 3. Grant Schermerhorn (EN) def. Johan Mina 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Quinn Aldred-Brady Warren 6-2, 6-0. 2. Brycen Ortiz-Jackson Leedy (EN) def. Jed Mortorff-Max Brandon 6-0, 6-3.
Fremont tops Cougars
ALBION — Fremont defeated Central Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Wednesday. The Eagles are 6-1, 2-0 in the NECC.
Fremont won the junior varsity dual 5-0.
On Tuesday in Syracuse, the Cougars lost 4-1 to Wawasee. Carter Meinkia won in straight sets at No. 2 singles for CN’s lone win in the non-conference dual.
Wednesday’s results
Fremont 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Brody Foulk (FR) def. Carter Wilkinson 6-3, 6-1. 2. Colton Guthrie (FR) def. Carter Meinkia 6-1, 6-0. 3. Jeremy Rode (FR) def. Reegan Yoder 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Aiden Dornbush-Andrew McEntarfer (FR) def. Dylan Carnahan-Landyn Champion 6-2, 6-0. 2. Corbin Beeman-Tyler Miller (FR) def. Ryne Keirn-Redick Zolman 6-1, 6-0.
Tuesday’s results
Wawasee 4, Central Noble 1
Singles: 1. Carter Wilkinson (CN) lost 6-3, 6-3. 2. Carter Meinkia (CN) won 7-5, 6-4. 3. Reegan Yoder (CN) lost 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Dylan Carnahan-Landyn Champion (CN) lost 6-0, 6-3. 2. Ryne Keirn-Redick Zolman (CN) lost 5-7, 6-0, 6-0.
Prep Volleyball Railroaders sweep EN
GARRETT — Garrett won its first match of the season on Thursday, defeating East Noble at home 3-0 (28-26, 25-16, 25-19).
Kinleigh Smith led Garrett with nine kills and 17 digs, followed by Kyana Martinez (7 assists) with eight and Delaeni Hixson and Kelsey Bergman with three each.
Rebecca Yarian led the Railroaders with 15 assists while Kennedy Hutton had three to go along with 10 digs.
In other area action, Angola defeated DeKalb in straight sets (25-20, 25-14, 25-9) to improve to 5-0, Eastside beat Central Noble 3-1 (21-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17) for its first win of the season and Lakewood Park defeated Prairie Heights 3-2 (25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 11-25, 15-12).
Barons win over Fremont
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated Fremont three sets to one in a non-conference match on Wednesday. The scores were 25-11, 25-14, 21-25, 26-24.
Paige Langschwager had nine kills, nine digs, two aces and two blocks to lead the Barons. Sophia Jackson had 16 assists and seven kills. Kya Blomeke added nine kills and Brooklyn Barkhaus had seven aces.
Kayla Leins had 12 digs for DeKalb. Lillie Cserep had nine assists and four digs.
On Tuesday in Fremont, the Eagles outlasted West Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference contest 18-25, 25-15, 25-19, 24-26, 15-12.
Paige Baker had 14 kills and two blocks for Fremont. Claire Foulk had 38 assists and six aces. Addy Parr had 10 digs.
Alexia Mast had 14 digs and 13 assists for the Chargers. Molly Jones had 11 kills and Alayna DeLong had eight kills. Jada Nelson had 27 digs and Elanor Parks had five aces.
The Eagles won the junior varsity match 25-15, 25-21. Miah Hilbish had 11 assists and two aces for West Noble, and Chloe Sprague had 15 digs.
Railroaders swept by Eagles
COLUMBIA CITY — Garrett lost to Columbia City 25-7, 25-20, 25-20 on Tuesday.
Kinleigh Smith had 10 digs, eight kills and two aces for the Railroaders. Rebecca Yarian had six assists and Stella Mix had six digs.
In other area action on Tuesday, Churubusco lost at Whitko in four sets.
Prep Boys Soccer Hornets win against Heights
ANGOLA — Angola scored five goals from four different players in a 5-1 Northeast Corner Conference win against Prairie Heights on Thursday.
Cam Steury led the Hornets with two goals, and Kai Wagner, Trey Soulliere, and Cam McGee scored one goal each.
Cal Wilhelm scored the lone goal for the Panthers. Sam Zolman had 11 saves in net for them, while Elijah Zolman recorded five.
In other area action, Lakeland defeated Central Noble 3-1 on the road and Westview beat Lakewood Park at home 6-0.
Chargers outscore Hornets
ANGOLA — West Noble downed Angola 7-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday.
Victor Rodriguez had four goals and two assists to lead the Chargers. Bradyn Barth scored twice and Alex Liera added a goal. David Mendoza and Zack Huff each had an assist. Juan Ibarra made four saves in goal.
Cam McGee and Cam Steury each had two goals for the Hornets. Rocco Bergquist had a goal.
West Noble won the junior varsity match 7-0. Arturo Guzman and Delvid Haro each had two goals for the Chargers. Guzman also had two assists.
Cougars defeat Heights
ALBION — Central Noble beat Prairie Heights 3-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday. The Cougars led 2-0 at the half.
Conner Keeslar scored late in the second half for the Panthers.
Sam Zolman made four saves in goal in the first half for Prairie Heights. Elijah Zolman made two saves in goal in the second half.
Prep Girls Soccer 7 girls score in Barons win
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Barons (3-1, 1-0 Northeast 8) opened NE8 play with an 11-0 victory at home over New Haven on Tuesday.
The Barons had seven different goal scorers, with Jaylin Carroll leading with five. Charity Lewis, Rae Exford, Hadley Houser, Katie Witte, Madison Targgart and Caroline Pranger each scored once.
Exford led the team with three assists, while Lewis, Witte, Gracie Kline, Jenna Shoenherr and Zoe Reed each recorded one.
Garrett loses at Woodlan
WOODBURN — Garrett lost to Woodlan 5-2 on Tuesday.
Prep Girls Golf Fairfield wins three-way against WN, Garrett
LIGONIER — Fairfield defeated West Noble and Garrett on the back nine at Maxwelton on Thursday, shooting a 197 to the Chargers 216 and Garrett’s 231.
West Noble’s Mackensy Mabie was the medalist with a 45, edging out Fairfield’s Addie Mast (46) and Bailey Willard (49).
Garrett’s top scorer was Courtney Barse with a 53.
West Noble is 6-3 (3-3 NECC).
Angola bests PH, North Side
HOWE — Angola shot 237 at Cedar Lake Wednesday to defeat Fort Wayne North Side and Prairie Heights. The Legends were second with 254, and the Panthers had 256.
Lucy Smith was medalist with 51 to lead Angola in its seventh match in 10 days.
Middle School Soccer West Noble boys win opener
LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School’s boys soccer team opened its season with 7-1 victory over Lakewood Park Tuesday.
Emanuel Gutierrez, Eduardo Liera, Marcos Macias, Christian Hernandez, Osiel Rico-Castillo, Nico Hernandez and Luis Campos scored a goal apiece for the Chargers.
