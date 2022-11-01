Girls Basketball Barons roll past Heritage Patriots
MONROEVILLE — DeKalb limited Heritage to just five field goals in a 43-19 season-opening win Tuesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Lillie Cone had 11 points, Ashley Cox had 10 and Delaney Cox added eight to lead the Barons, who led 12-3 after one quarter and 27-12 at halftime.
Elizabeth Martin had five rebounds and four assists, and Delaney Cox had four rebounds. Ashley Cox also had four assists.
DeKalb won the junior varsity game 31-26. Scout Warner led the Barons with 10 points, Sienna Abbott had nine and Bree Fordyce scored eight for the Barons.
Girls Soccer Seven area players earn All-NE8 honors
KENDALLVILLE — Four DeKalb Barons and three East Noble Knights recently received some type of All-Northeast 8 Conference recognition.
Two Barons made the All-NE8 First Team in senior midfielder Riley Exford and senior defender Jaylin Carroll.
Two DeKalb players were picked to the All-NE8 Second Team, senior defender Charity Lewis and senior goalkeeper Sydney Mansfield.
EN junior Lauren Munson was selected as a Second Team midfielder. Knights who were honorably mentions were freshman goalkeeper Addy Ritchie and freshman forwards Olivia Winkle.
Correction
In the Indiana High School Athletic Association Cross Country State Finals story on Tuesday, the print version mentioned Macey Colin as the East Noble runner having lost her shoe at the New Haven Semi-State meet. The story has been updated online to reflect that it was Chloe Gibson who lost her shoe. We apologize for the error.
