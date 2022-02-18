Athletic Honors Garrett to induct four to Wall of Fame
GARRETT — The Garrett Railroader Wall of Fame will induct four new members during halftime of Friday’s boys basketball game with DeKalb in the Paul Bateman Gym.
Inductees include Micah Bodey, Heather (House) Graham, Beau Schendel and Courtney (Wisel) Sproat.
Postponements
A pair of area events were postponed after inclement weather swept through the area on Thursday.
The boys swimming sectional that includes Angola, East Noble, DeKalb and Fremont was pushed to today, beginning at 6 p.m.
The gymnastics meet between West Noble and Warsaw was also postponed with no make-up date scheduled.
