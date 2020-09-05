Volleyball
Lakers down Westview
EMMA — Lakeland put 92% of its serves in play in a sweep on Westview, 25-11, 25-21, 25-14 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.
Bailey Hartsough had 25 digs and 22 kills for the Lakers (7-2, 3-0 NECC). Lilly Baird had 28 assists, eight digs and three kills. Kelsie Bowling had nine kills and nine digs. Peyton Hartsough had 10 digs, and Faith Riehl added three aces.
Lakeland won the junior varsity match in five sets.
Knights win, Prairie Heights loses
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won at The Big Blue Pit for the first time on Thursday, sweeping Northridge 25-22, 25-18, 25-21. The Knights are 2-8.
In Brushy Prairie, Prairie Heights lost to Bethany Christian 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 29-27. The Bruins are 5-2.
The Panthers won the junior varsity match 25-6, 25-20.
Eastside girls beat Churubusco
BUTLER — Eastside’s volleyball team served 19 aces in beating Churubusco in four games, 25-10, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19 at Butler Thursday.
Mataya Bireley served eight aces for the Blazers. Skyelar Kessler had four aces. Jasmine Dircksen, McKenna Elzey and Zoe McBride had two each.
Bireley had eight kills and Kessler added four. Kessler added 10 assists.
Paige Franz had 31 digs and Bireley had 11.
Girls Golf
Knights top Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — East Noble won over New Haven 178-206 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday.
The Knights shot a season-best score for nine holes. Carly Turner was medalist with a 41 to lead East Noble.
EN also had 43 from Jasmine Freeman, 44 from Kayla Desper and a personal best 50 from Gracie Schoof. Schoof was two and a half feet short of an ace.
Lily Turner fired a 42 for the Bulldogs.
Eagles draw closer to NECC season title
ANGOLA — Fremont drew closer to a Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship with a 188-252 victory over Angola on the front nine at Lake James Thursday.
Katie Baker was medalist with a 42 to lead the Eagles (9-2, 6-0 NECC). Fremont also had 44 from Halle Taner, 50 from Kenadee Porath and 52 from Khloe Glendening.
Katie Smith and Hannah Hagerty each shot 51 for the Hornets.
Boys Soccer EN, Cougars draw
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble and Central Noble played to a 2-2 tie Thursday.
Nick Klein scored for the Knights (3-2-2) on a penalty kick with under 15 minutes left in regulation to tie the nonconference match at 2.
Jonah Hopf and Dillen Noland scored for the Cougars (2-1-3). Ethan Brill and Ryan Schroeder each had an assist. Aidan Dreibelbis made six saves in goal. Jeremiah Imhof also made a save.
Heights gets past Bronson, Michigan
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Bronson, Michigan, 2-1 in a nonconference match Thursday.
The Panthers (2-5) scored both of their goals five minutes apart early in the second half to overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit. Matt Roberts scored less than two minutes into the second half to tie the match. Alex Munoz scored on a 20-yard shot to put PH in front.
Boys Tennis
Warriors defeat Lakers
EMMA — Westview only lost four games in defeating Lakeland 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Thursday.
Westview 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-1, 6-1. 2. Kendall Schwartz (WV) def. Isaac Larimer 6-1, 6-0. 3. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Xai Leu 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Jack Miller-Treston Suntken 6-1, 6-0. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers (WV) def. Clayton Trump-Charlie Harris 6-0, 6-0.
Huntington North edges Barons in a NE8 matchupWATERLOO — Huntington North was a 3-2 winner over DeKalb in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday.
The Barons won at the first two singles positions, with Landon Holwerda outlasting Carson Kitchen 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (11-9), and Jack McComb besting Jacob Daugherty 6-3, 6-3.
At three singles, Huntington North’s Chase Mickley topped Owen Holwerda 7-5, 6-4. The Viking team of Noah Zahn and Thomas Schweller defeated Krue Nagel and Kaine Smith 6-3, 6-4 at one doubles, Matthew Weill and Reid Eckert of Huntington North defeated Kiefer Nagel and Elijah Ehmke 6-4, 6-4 at two doubles.
DeKalb won the JV match 4-1. Aiden Wissing and Grant Stuckey were singles winners. The Baron doubles teams of Josh Allen and Matt Beckmann, and Stuckey and Tyler DeWitt also won.
Chargers win over CN
ALBION — West Noble defeated Central Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Thursday.
West Noble 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Josh Ellet 6-0, 6-0. 2. Chris Miller (WN) def. Austin Smith 6-2, 6-0. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Caleb Weaver 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Austin Frey-Dylan Carnahan 6-0, 6-0. 2. JJ Jacobs-Wesley Shaw (WN) won by forfeit.
Football
DMS teams humble Harding Wednesday
WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams both won big over Harding Wednesday.
The Baron seventh-graders won 30-0 and the eighth-graders romped to a 42-6 win.
Graham Blythe had three long touchdown runs for the eighth grade. Caidan Hinkle made a long run for a touchdown and caught three passes. Maximus Brockhouse had a touchdown reception and Jason Freudenberger made a long run for a touchdown.
A.J. Ross had six catches. Will Weber was 9-of-12 passing for 115 yards. Gibson Dunway kicked three PATs, worth two points each in middle school play. Coaches praised the play of the offensive and defensive lines.
Brady Culler threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Eli McCormick on the first play of the seventh-grade game, and Culler also ran for two touchdowns.
The Barons set a school record with 24 points in the first quarter.
Grayden Pepple had a reception. Brodi Wilson kicked three extra points, good for two points each under middle school rules.
Coaches had good words for the defense, which has yet to allow any points, and the offensive line.
Fairfield defeats DeKalb freshmen 22-13
WATERLOO — Fairfield defeated DeKalb 22-13 in a freshman game Thursday.
Liam Gentis was effective running the ball and scored a touchdown for the Barons. Damien Eddy had a big game on defense with two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for a score.
Dylan Wilson made one extra point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.