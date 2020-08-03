KENDALLVILLE — With a new school year in the midst, girls golfers in Noble and DeKalb counties are looking for success on the links.
Several area teams return top golfers from the 2019 season.
East Noble
Coach: Nate Young, 3rd Season
2019: 6th at Northeast 8 Tournament, 7th at EN Sectional
Next competition: Host Lakeland and West Noble today at Noble Hawk.
The Knights have a lot to be excited about for the 2020 girls golf season. They return key experience that helped turn the program back in the right direction.
Last season, East Noble had its best 18-hole team score (379) in four years and its best 9-hole team score in 2019 with a 176.
The senior trio of Carly Turner, Kayla Desper and Jasmine Freeman all return after they played some of their best golf in the biggest tournaments last year.
Desper and Turner both earned all-conference recognition at the NE8 Meet at Cross Creek in Decatur. Turner made second team All-NE8 after she placed 11th, and Desper finished 13th to get honorable mention.
Freeman led the Knights at their host sectional at Cobblestone with an 88, which was three strokes off qualifying for regionals.
Sophomore Gracie Schoof in another key returner for East Noble this season.
Churubusco
Coach: Stephanie Bowers, 1st season
2019: 6th at NECC Tournament, 6th at EN Sectional
Next competition: Host South Adams on Wednesday.
Churubusco has been building under coach Elizabeth Gould, but now her assistant, Bowers, takes over as the head coach and looks to continue the upward trend of the program.
The Eagles finished with a 6-3 record in the conference last season and have finished in the top six of the NECC Tournament the last two years.
Returning letterwinners are Molly Geiger, Allie Knauer, Alex Hamilton and Zoie Tonkel.
The two newcomers are Morgan Schaefer and Libby Dreibelbis.
“This year we have a group of girls that are dedicated to showing up and working hard,” Bowers said. “They’re committed to personal success and committed to growing as a team. It’s been a joy to watch how much they love the game and how they work hard to encourage everyone else along the way. They’re committed to having a strong sense of teamwork and belonging and creating a positive environment for everyone involved.”
Churubusco’s top finisher at the NECC Tournament at Heron Creek last season was its No. 2 golfer, Makenzi Tonkel, with 93. Tonkel graduated.
West Noble
Coach: Randy Younce, 3rd season
2019: 9th at NECC Tournament, 11th at EN Sectional
Next competition: at East Noble (Noble Hawk) today with Lakeland.
The Chargers were led by one of the best golfers in the area in 2019. But Hannah Godfrey, who was a state qualifier, has graduated and is now at Grace College.
Godfrey averaged 39 for nine holes and medaled in seven matches during senior season. She was a four-time regional qualifier and tied for 62nd place at the state finals last fall with a 177 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
West Noble returns one senior, Kacee Click, who was a letterwinner last season. Other letterwinners who return are sophomores Abi Hawn and Mikayla Nichols.
“We’re a very young team with many new golfers, who are very coachable and an enthusiastic group that will improve during the season,” Younce said.
The new golfers for the Chargers who will compete for time in the varsity lineup are senior Jordan Schlemmer and juniors Maddie Bottles, Tori Hamman and Aubrey Weigold.
DeKalb
Coach: James Fislar, first season
2019: 3rd Northeast 8 Conference Tournament, 3rd Angola Sectional
Next Competition: Friday vs. South Adams at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
Much of the Barons’ lineup will be learning this season along with a new coach in Fislar.
The Barons will build their lineup around two key players, senior Kayla Fleming and sophomore Lillie Cone, who were solid players for last year’s regional-qualifying team.
NE8 Conference champion Allyson Stuckey has left for IUPUI, but Cone earned second team all-conference honors and Fleming earned honorable mention.
“I’m looking for them to be competitive in the conference and the sectional, Fislar said.
Three newcomers will make up the rest of the lineup. Senior Faythe Edmondson and sophomore Delaney Cox are first-year players, and freshman Kaitlin Trayler will also get an introduction to varsity golf.
“It’s a little bit of a rebuilding year,” said Fislar, who played collegiately at Saint Francis and has worked as an assistant golf pro. “In the three through five positions, we’re teaching some of the basic fundamentals.
“It will take a little bit. Some of them have never played nine holes.”
Garrett
Coach: Julie DePew, first season
2019: 7th Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, 9th Angola Sectional
Next competition: Today vs. Bellmont at Cross Creek, 4 p.m.
Garrett lost no players from last year’s team and hopes for a competitive year under the new coach DePew.
“It’s going to be a learning experience for me also,” she said. “The kids are enthusiastic, they’re motivated.”
The Railroaders bring back senior Sarah Cooper, who became the first Garrett girls golfer to qualify for the regional last year.
“It’s a passion for her and she works really hard at it,” DePew said.
Junior Abby Weaver is also back.
“She’s also been working really hard and she’s showing a lot of good things this season already,” DePew said.
Courtney Barse and Chloe Best are also returning players who are showing improvement, DePew said.
“We picked up a couple of new golfers, their first year playing. They’re both pretty good athletes so I’m expecting them to pick up on things and be able to help us out,” DePew said.
DePew hopes to emphasize a strong mental approach.
“The major objective is to teach them to enjoy the game and have the right mindset for playing the game so they can be successful,” DePew said. “Not put so much pressure on them. Teach them that ‘That shot’s over with, let’s move on to the next shot, let’s have a good time.’
“The stress factor in golf, especially for these kids who tend to put a lot of pressure on themselves, it’s tough for them to handle. Hopefully we learn how to manage that this year.”
Hamilton
Coach: Suna “Rose” Johnson
Gabby Gallaway, a senior, will be the lone golfer for the Marines this season. Gallaway has golfed for HHS for the past three years.
