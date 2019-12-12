LAGRANGE — With fouls to give, DeKalb chopped down the time Lakeland had to get a shot for the tie or win during Thursday night’s matchup.
A whistle at 11 seconds, Another at 4.8 in the fourth.
Finally Braden Yoder let loose with a quick three before the Barons could foul him. He missed, but somehow raced to grab his own rebound, get back behind the line, and fire another.
This one fell short as the buzzer sounded, and the Barons held on for a 41-39 win.
Lakeland (1-3) had managed just two points in the second quarter, and the Barons (3-1) quickly expanded a 25-19 halftime lead to 10 early in the third.
The Lakers trimmed that margin to four by the end of the third, as Mason Douglas scored off a steal just before the horn. Lakeland then limited DeKalb to only one field goal and four points in the fourth quarter.
Yoder set up Brayden Bontrager for the last of his game-best 19 points to make it 40-39 with 1:10 to go. The final point scored was the second of two free throws by DeKalb’s Brantley Hickman with 46.1 seconds left.
After using their final timeout with 38.5 seconds to go, the Lakers looked for an opening before the Barons began using their fouls to chop down the clock.
Sophomore post player Connor Penrod gave the Lakers some headaches, leading the Barons with 15 points, but battled almost constant foul trouble. Hickman and Jackson Barth had eight apiece for DeKalb. Hickman also made six assists and Caleb Nixon grabbed seven rebounds.
Douglas finished with eight points and Bontrager also had nine rebounds for Lakeland, which has dropped two games by a combined five points this week.
The Lakers got two threes from Douglas and one from Bontrager in building a 17-12 lead through one quarter. They managed just one field goal in the second frame, however. The Barons got threes from Barth, Alex Leslie and Nixon in the second quarter.
It was DeKalb’s offense which went quiet in the second half, however. The Barons had long possessions and often settled for threes. They made none from behind the line in the last 13 minutes.
DeKalb took the junior varsity game 52-39. The Barons led 39-15 at the half and 50-26 after three before Lakeland cut into the lead in the closing minutes.
DuJuan Garrett and Leslie had 12 each to lead the Barons, and Blake Lude and Landen Brown both added nine. Tommy Curtis scored nine points and Caleb Sellers had seven for the Lakers.
